With season on the horizon, head coach Greg Gard speaks to the media

On the court, the Wisconsin basketball program will have an almost completely new look this season. To preview the year and the new faces, Greg Gard spoke with the media for the first time since the Badgers fell to the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA tournament. UW started official practices this past Thursday and just wrapped up their fourth session with a group that welcomes eight new players this season. Gard provided updates on the freshmen who are standing out, how Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl have grown and the progress of second-year athlete Lorne Bowman.



A more confident Jonathan Davis after summer with team USA

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (AP Photos)

One of the bright spots from what was a disappointing 2020-21 season was the emergence of Jonathan Davis, the lone freshman to crack UW's rotation. A four-star in-state recruit from La Crosse, Davis provided a spark off the bench and flashed an ability to get to the basket. He played in all 31 games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest, and then competed with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup over the summer. "Obviously, he’s physically gotten better and you have a year of college basketball experience, I think that pays dividends as you approach Year 2," Gard told reporters on Monday. "But the experience this summer and the confidence he’s gained from the time with the USA team, I think, has been very noticeable." On the way to winning a gold medal, Davis averaged 4.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.4 minutes of action per game. "He’ll be one of our marquee guys," Gard added. "He was with us for about three to four days before he left to go to TCU for the tryouts and then when he came back in late July, you can just see how his mentality had grown and how his confidence had grown."

Progression of Lorne Bowman

Lorne Bowman was the first commit in Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class, but the second-year player will be going through workouts, drills and practices for the first time this season. Bowman took an indefinitely leave of absence around this time last year to "tend to a family matter." He even stepped away from school before he re-enrolled in classes this past spring semester. Gard is simply happy to see him back with the group this fall. "The thing that’s made me the happiest is seeing him happy here every day and here every day coming in with a smile on his face," Gard said. "At the same time knowing from the time he played his last game to when we’ll play our first one this year is 20 months, and the majority of that time he has been removed from a team setting. "Just for what he has had to personally overcome and go through, I’m just happy to have him back here. Like all the newcomers, this is his first lap around the track. He wasn’t here at this point in time a year ago, so we’re trying to treat it as such and be very patient with him." In the limited time Bowman has been with the program, he has impressed Gard and the staff since the team has regrouped for official practices. "I’ve seen a big progression in him physically from June and July and when he came back in September," Gard said. "Just getting back here helped him, No. 1, put him at ease… I’ve really liked his approach. The jump he’s made from the summer to the fall physically was noticeable."

Chucky Hepburn and the outlook at point guard

From a senior-filled group making up the bulk of the rotation this past season comes a near complete turnover for Wisconsin. At point guard, the program lost D'Mitrik Trice, who finished third all-time in assists, along with his back-up, Trevor Anderson, who transferred to Valparaiso. In the mix to replace the pair is freshman Chucky Hepburn, a three-star guard out of Nebraska. "Much like being a quarterback in football, being a point guard in basketball is not an easy task, specifically for a freshman because he has to digest a lot of information. But Chucky’s handled it very well," Gard said. "I want to temper expectations a little bit because he’s a freshman, but he’s approached every day wanting to learn. He’s been very eager to continue to learn and get better, and we’ve liked what we’ve seen so far." Gard also mentioned Jahcobi Neath as an option at lead guard. Neath appeared in 50 games with nine starts for Wake Forest and averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this past season.

Freshman Markus Ilver impressing

The first time Gard saw freshman Markus Ilver, an Estonia native, in person was this past summer. Ilver was at a pair of prep schools before arriving at UW, but the restrictions on recruiting wouldn't allow Gard and his staff to watch the talented forward before sending an offer. "He’s somebody who showed up with a pretty high basketball IQ. I knew his international competition and what he had done at Estonia would probably give him an advantage," Gard said. "Really, I think from where we thought he was and what we’ve seen here in June, July and into the fall - he’s ahead of where we thought and we’ve really been impressed with him. He’s bigger than what he looked on film. "The one thing is all the international experience he’s had has been advantageous for him. Like all the newcomers, he’s figuring it out, specifically defensively, and how we play, developing some of those instincts." Ilver, along with Hepburn, was tabbed as freshmen who "have really hit the ground running," according to Gard.

Tyler Wahl stepping into leadership role

Third-year forward Tyler Wahl. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)