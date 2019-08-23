After practicing for the first time a couple of days ago, Quintez Cephus announced via social media on Friday morning that he was eligible to play. A UW official confirmed the news of the wide out being able to participate in games for the 2019 season to BadgerBlitz.com minutes after Cephus’ tweet.

Wisconsin will have one more wide receiver available, if ready, when the team opens its season next week against South Florida.

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Qx81n9LZ4N

Monday morning, UW-Madison released a statement that Cephus had been reinstated as a student at the university, "effective immediately."

Just hours later in the afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department announced that the Macon, Ga., native had "officially rejoined the football program" and that UW was "working through eligibility issues before he can participate in a game."

Cephus returned to the field as a practice participant on Wednesday, and now he is able to play during the 2019 season.

It remains to be seen just how quickly Cephus will see playing time. Head coach Paul Chryst on Wednesday mentioned that it was just his first practice back and that the offense has changed a bit, so they are working to get the wide out "back in a rhythm."

However, Chryst -- along with running back Jonathan Taylor and inside linebacker Chris Orr -- acknowledged the physical condition Cephus was in. Taylor noted the wide receiver "looked great in shape."

Orr concurred, but also acknowledged some next steps for Cephus.

"Obviously, he's going to have to get back into football shape as far as like catching balls, getting tackled or having somebody on their back," Orr said. "Physically, I think he's in great shape."