Allen already entered the portal once, back on October 19th of last year following the dismissal of former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. Allen then briefly committed to Minnesota in November before deciding to return to the Badgers after Luke Fickell was hired.

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen is once again in the transfer portal, announcing his decision on Friday morning.

During his redshirt 2021 season with Wisconsin, Allen appeared in two games for Wisconsin, where he caught three passes for 65 yards.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound talent has hauled in seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Badgers before initially hitting the portal in October.

In April, Allen was arrested for having an open container of alcohol at a block party, where a stolen gun was also found in his backpack.

Allen tweeted on Friday that all charges from the incident had been dropped.

Allen, a former Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 class, was ranked the No. 247 prospect coming out of Northmont (Oh.). He originally committed to Michigan before eventually signing with Wisconsin.

Coming out of high school, Allen had other notable offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, Boston College, Pitt, and others.

