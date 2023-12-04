"First off, I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin for allowing me to attend and earn a degree from such a prestigious university," Dike said on Twitter. "I want to thank my coaches and all the support staff at UW. You guys have poured so much into me and helped shape me into the person I am today.

"Thank you to my teammates for pushing and supporting me. Taking the field with you guys has been a blessing and the relationships we have formed well carry on past football. After great consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility."

Dike will take his 97 career receptions for 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns with him into the portal. This last season was a down year in Phil Longo’s offense. He only posted 19 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown.

Dike was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.