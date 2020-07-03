 Robinson is intrigued by the possibility of playing in the Big Ten at the next level.
Wisconsin, Whitted showing interest in 2021 WR Antonio Robinson

Wisconsin assistant coach Alvis Whitted recently sent out three scholarships to wide receivers from the state of Texas: Joseph Manjack (Houston, TX), Eric Mcalister (Azle, TX) and Cameron Bonner (Houston, TX).

If a fourth offer goes out in the near future, Antonio Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior from Melissa High School could be on the receiving end.

Wisconsin has started to show interest in three-star wide receiver Antonio Robinson.
