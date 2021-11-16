Wisconsin true freshmen tracker after Week 11

 Wisconsin Football: True freshman tracker after Week 11
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 10:13:56 -0600') }}



Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones have done so this year?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicle the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen will be separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those that have not hit that mark.

Only four first-year players saw time on the field during Wisconsin's 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. However, one carried the load in the ground game and ended with a career day.

Writer's note: The noted games played and opponents played against comes from UW's participation logs from its Week 12 game notes for Nebraska.

OVER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Safety Hunter Wohler
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

10

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern

14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

Wohler recorded two tackles, which included his first career sack against Northwestern. Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited the Muskego, Wis., native with 10 snaps played last weekend.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Running Back Braelon Allen
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

9

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern

118 carries, 834 yards, 9 touchdowns; 2 receptions, 25 yards

Allen started his first game as a Badger last week against Northwestern, and he set career highs in rushing yards (173), carries (25) and rushing touchdowns (three).

The Big Ten Conference awarded him co-offensive player of the week for his efforts.

Inside Linebacker Jake Chaney
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

6

Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Rutgers

1 tackle

UNDER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Wisconsin true freshman tailback Jackson Acker
Wisconsin true freshman tailback Jackson Acker (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Running back Jackson Acker
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

2

Rutgers, Northwestern

6 carries, 34 yards, 1 touchdown

Acker, a Verona, Wis., native, played in his second career game on Saturday. He finished with three carries for 10 yards, though he was credited with a fumble that was recovered by Northwestern in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

2

Eastern Michigan, Rutgers

1 tackle, 1 pass defended
Wide Receiver Markus Allen
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

2 receptions, 34 yards; 1 carry, 4 yards
Running Back Grover Bortolotti
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

5 carries, 48 yards
Offensive Lineman Riley Mahlman
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

N/A
Outside Linebacker Darryl Peterson
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

1 tackle
Inside Linebacker Jake Ratzlaff
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Northwestern

1 tackle

Ratzlaff made his collegiate debut on Saturday against Northwestern, recording one assisted tackle. PFF credited him with four snaps played in the win.


