Wisconsin true freshmen tracker after Week 11

Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones have done so this year?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicle the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen will be separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those that have not hit that mark.

Only four first-year players saw time on the field during Wisconsin's 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. However, one carried the load in the ground game and ended with a career day.

Writer's note: The noted games played and opponents played against comes from UW's participation logs from its Week 12 game notes for Nebraska.