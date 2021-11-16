Wisconsin true freshmen tracker after Week 11
Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.
Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones have done so this year?
BadgerBlitz.com presents our version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicle the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.
These true freshmen will be separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those that have not hit that mark.
Only four first-year players saw time on the field during Wisconsin's 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. However, one carried the load in the ground game and ended with a career day.
Writer's note: The noted games played and opponents played against comes from UW's participation logs from its Week 12 game notes for Nebraska.
OVER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
10
|
Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern
|
14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Wohler recorded two tackles, which included his first career sack against Northwestern. Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited the Muskego, Wis., native with 10 snaps played last weekend.
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
9
|
Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern
|
118 carries, 834 yards, 9 touchdowns; 2 receptions, 25 yards
Allen started his first game as a Badger last week against Northwestern, and he set career highs in rushing yards (173), carries (25) and rushing touchdowns (three).
The Big Ten Conference awarded him co-offensive player of the week for his efforts.
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
6
|
Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Rutgers
|
1 tackle
UNDER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
2
|
Rutgers, Northwestern
|
6 carries, 34 yards, 1 touchdown
Acker, a Verona, Wis., native, played in his second career game on Saturday. He finished with three carries for 10 yards, though he was credited with a fumble that was recovered by Northwestern in the fourth quarter.
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
2
|
Eastern Michigan, Rutgers
|
1 tackle, 1 pass defended
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
2 receptions, 34 yards; 1 carry, 4 yards
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
5 carries, 48 yards
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
N/A
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
1 tackle
|# of Games Played
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|
1
|
Northwestern
|
1 tackle
Ratzlaff made his collegiate debut on Saturday against Northwestern, recording one assisted tackle. PFF credited him with four snaps played in the win.
