Whitlow spent two seasons at Air Force, during which the Falcons went 19-7. 2022 was an especially prosperous year for the service academy, as the Falcons went 10-3 while boasting the nation's No. 1 total defense, including No. 6 in rushing defense at 95.3 yards-per-game.

Wisconsin is expected to hire former Air Force defensive ends coach E.J. Whitlow for its open defensive line position, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports . BadgerBlitz.com confirmed that report on Thursday morning.

Prior to his stint with Air Force, Whitlow spent four years on the defensive staff at Miami (OH). His defensive front in Oxford was a formidable one. In 2019, the RedHawks racked up 38 sacks, 28 of which came from defensive linemen.

Before he engineered one of the top defensive lines in the MAC, Whitlow spent four seasons as the defensive line coach at Grand Valley State, where he coached under current Wisconsin outside linebackers/special teams coach Matt Mitchell.

In his playing days, Whitlow was a defensive tackle at Division-II Findlay in Ohio from 2006-2010.

Whitlow replaces Gregg Scruggs, who spent just one season in Madison before being plucked by Michigan for the same role. Wisconsin's defensive line struggled to make an impact in 2023, but Whitlow will have veterans like James Thompson Jr. and Gio Paez, as well as highly-touted youngsters Jamel Howard and Ernest Willor, to work with upon arriving in Madison.

In terms of recruiting, Whitlow will need to get to work right away. Wisconsin currently has zero defensive line commits in the 2025 class.