Wisconsin the first Power 5 offer for 2020 OL Grant Toutant
The Wisconsin coaching staff already has three offensive linemen in the 2020 class - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett - on their commitment list.
But that hasn't stopped the Badgers from handing out new offers. Saturday, UW extended a scholarship to Grant Toutant, a 6-foot-6, 292-pound offensive tackle from De La Salle High School in Michigan.
