{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 09:00:00 -0500') }}

Wisconsin the first Power 5 offer for 2020 OL Grant Toutant

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin coaching staff already has three offensive linemen in the 2020 class - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett - on their commitment list.

But that hasn't stopped the Badgers from handing out new offers. Saturday, UW extended a scholarship to Grant Toutant, a 6-foot-6, 292-pound offensive tackle from De La Salle High School in Michigan.

Grant Toutant
