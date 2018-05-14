During his second visit, the Badgers' outside linebackers coach extended an offer to John Williams , a sophomore offensive lineman from the school.

"I knew Wisconsin had been following me on Twitter for a while but there were no camp invites or stuff like that, so I really didn't expect a visit," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach April, our recruiter from Wisconsin, came by school twice.

"I didn't even know he was in the weight room watching me the first time he came by and the second time, they offered me when I was in my head coach's office. It was completely unexpected."

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from the 2020 class, is hoping to connect with position coach Joe Rudolph after picking up his latest scholarship.

"Coach April told my coach they were very serious about the offer," Williams said. "He also told me that they travel across the country looking for my type of ability as a lineman and they really want me to visit this summer. I hope to catch up with coach Rudolph soon over the phone, but haven't been able to just yet.

"I think it's a big honor to be offered by anyone, but to be offered by a school in the top 10 is very humbling. I am impressed by Coach Rudolph and the success he has had with his offensive line. I think I could thrive there. They have some of the best linemen in the country and my goal is to be the best I can be. So, on paper, it looks like a great fit."

At this point, Williams has offers from Memphis, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Tennessee, in addition to UW. That scholarship list should continue to expand this summer.

"I am visiting Wake Forest this Saturday and Georgia Tech has invited me to visit, although it's not scheduled at this time," Williams said. "I am also trying to schedule some camps right now, but nothing is set in stone yet. I would like to catch games this fall to all the schools that have offered, if possible. But it is hard to play on Friday night and get to a game on Saturday, so I am going to do my best.

"As far as other schools offering, I have no idea who is close. To be honest, I don't really worry about that. Don't get me wrong, I am extremely honored every time one comes in, but I know I will land where I am meant to land in the end. It is important to me to find the right fit where I can be developed into the best player I can be."

A handful of other programs have been through the school this spring.

"I've been fortunate to have visits from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Clemson to name a few, in addition to all my offers," Williams said. "All those schools really want me to come to camp, so I am doing my best to make that happen.

"My first priority this summer, though, is to my high school coaches and my Grizzly teammates. We have a whole new staff and playbook and I need to make sure I know our plays like the back of my hand so I can help us be successful this fall."

Wisconsin has an early commitment in the 2020 class from in-state offensive tackle Jack Nelson.