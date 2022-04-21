Wisconsin TE Cole Dakovich back as full participant after ACL tear

“Ohh, it feels great," a beaming Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com. "Feels unbelievable. It's a great feeling to be able to just be out there and go back to war with the boys.”

So how does it feel to crash the pads once again?

The tight end's journey back to being fully cleared on the field has been over a year in the making after suffering a left knee injury well before the 2021 season. This spring, Dakovich has gradually worked back from performing only individual position (indy) periods to being given the green light for 11-on-11 team work about a week ago.

Dakovich suffered a torn ACL during Wisconsin's third spring practice of 2021. The former three-star prospect recalled that it occurred about 45 minutes to an hour into that Saturday session during a one-on-one drill.

"You know, it's football," Dakovich stated in a matter of fact manner. "Stuff happens."

The road back was a long one. Along with that ACL tear, Dakovich "had some other stuff in there, too," as he explained. The third-year sophomore was allowed to perform lifts for his upper body about a week-and-a-half to two weeks after the surgery, which took place in mid-April 2021.

“I started lower body stuff in the training room right away, and then squatting probably a few months after, running a few months after that," Dakovich said. "So it's just a gradual progression."

Dakovich participated during the first two weeks of spring ball, though in limited capacity. The week after that, he was allowed to perform during inside run and 7-on-7/skelly periods.

After that week, Dakovich received the OK to go ahead with full team drills, and his body has acclimated back to hitting and playing the game. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder noted that his roles within the tight end position has "been a little varied," though he believes he has been primarily used with in-line duties due to his size amongst the group and blocking skill set.

Last week, fellow tight end Hayden Rucci succinctly described Dakovich and his style of play.

"Just from watching the film yesterday, and I had already known Cole was like this, but he just cuts it loose," Rucci said on April 13. "He had one, he was fitting the B-gap from distance, and you could tell how much he just wanted to go crush somebody. So he's a punishing blocker and you'll be seeing him a lot there."

Wisconsin's tight ends numbers are substantially lower this spring due to injuries. Though Dakovich worked in some capacity early on and has since returned to full clearance, a trio of other Badgers in Chris Haering's group have not dressed at all during open practices.

Clay Cundiff continues to work back from a dislocated ankle, a broken fibula and deltoid ligament reconstruction in his foot. The rising fourth-year junior projects to be 100% by the start of summer. Soon-to-be fifth-year senior Jack Eschenbach pushed through a dislocated shoulder initially suffered during the loss to Michigan on Oct. 2. He underwent surgery and hopes to be "be back to full" by the summer.

Cam Large suffered what UW described as a right-leg injury during the road win at Purdue, and he did not play the rest of the 2021 season. The rising third-year sophomore has not donned the pads this spring.

Dakovich acknowledged the thin room, but when asked how he has seen Rucci, Jaylan Franklin and Jack Pugh take advantage of the reps, he discussed the progression of one of the group's inexperienced players.

"We've had a lot of injuries this past year, and I think guys really stepped up," Dakovich said. "Especially Jack Pugh being so young, I think he's really stepped up and taken on a pretty big role this spring to kind of fill the gap of missing those guys.

"I think the whole room is gonna be, once we all get back, it's gonna be some great competition in the fall. There's a lot of talent in the room."

Dakovich declared that he plans to not wear a knee brace for fall camp down the road, but he admitted he still keeps the post-operational surgical brace on a shelf.

"You look at it and it just kind of reminds you of the whole journey," he said. "If you’re ever thinking like, ‘Man, this practice is hard,’ or whatever. Like, ‘it used to be this.'

"Just kind of puts things in perspective."