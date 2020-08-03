At the Prep Hoops Midwest Collison this past weekend, multiple Wisconsin targets suited up and hit the hardwood. Following is a look at how nine prospects performed and where they sit with the Badgers moving forward.

James Graham -- SF -- Wisconsin Playground Club 17U

When Graham III gets hot, he doesn’t miss many shots. The Nicolet star caught fire down the stretch of PGC’s game against JH1 Elite. He made two clutch three-point shots, which eventually gave his squad the lead for good. The 6-foot-8 small forward had another productive weekend. Recruiting Snapshot: I get the sense that Graham III could announce his commitment soon. The small forward has said that he wants to commit before his senior season starts. Auburn, Maryland, Florida State, Memphis, Georgetown, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Marquette and Vanderbilt are all included in Graham III's top nine schools. The Terrapins are gaining some FutureCast momentum this week.

Cade Meyer -- PF -- Wisconsin Playground Club 17U

It seems unlikely Meyer ends up at Wisconsin. However, I still really like his skillset. The 2021 prospect is a versatile forward who can control the game by dominating in the paint. Right now, it looks like Meyer will be a huge pick-up for a mid-major school Recruiting Snapshot: I have been told that Valparaiso, Stetson and South Dakota State are the three main schools involved in Meyer’s recruitment right now. It will be interesting to see if any other programs jump in late to contact the Monroe High School prospect.

Eli King -- PG -- D1 Minnesota 17U

King is a 2022 prospect who I could see the Badgers offering in the very near future. The point guard is an athletic prospect who can score the ball from all three levels. At the Midwest Collision, King’s great play propelled his squad to the championship game. Recruiting Snapshot: King, who is also a star on the football field, holds offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Stanford. After a big summer AAU season, expect the scholarships to keep rolling in.

Ahjany Lee -- PF -- D1 Minnesota Prospects 17U

Lee is a new prospect the Badgers have been in contact with. According to Prep Hoops Minnesota’s Ryan James, Wisconsin was the latest school to call the 2022 power forward. Lee is a 6-foot-9 prospect who has a lot of raw talent. Because the UW coaching staff has a great relationship with D1 Minnesota, they will likely continue to track Lee's progress. Recruiting Snapshot: It shouldn’t be too long before Lee earns his first scholarship offer. Iowa, Kansas State, Northern Iowa, Utah State, South Dakota State and Wisconsin are all expressing interest at this point.

Joe Hurlburt -- C -- D1 Minnesota 16U

I wouldn’t say that Hurlburt played his best this past weekend, but I can definitely see the potential. The 6-foot-10 center out of North Dakota is a nimble prospect who can knock down open outside shots while also displaying his fancy footwork in the paint. If Hurlburt commits to Wisconsin, he would be an ideal fit. Recruiting Snapshot: Hurlburt has seen his recruitment blow up this summer. On June 15, he received his first scholarship offer from Colorado. Flash-forward to August, the rising junior now holds scholarships from Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa State and Ohio State.

Max Nelson -- SF -- Wisconsin Playground Club 16U

Nelson played well for Playground Club at the Midwest Collision. The small forward can shoot the ball very well from three-point range. If he wants to play high-major college basketball, I think that Nelson will have to get a bit stronger and more physical. But for now, he is a very good prospect at the high school level. Recruiting Snapshot: Currently, Nelson’s lone scholarship offer is from UW-Milwaukee, but he also has plenty of interest. The small forward has been in contact with Wisconsin, Marquette, Loyola-Chicago, South Dakota State and Miami (OH), among others.

Jack Rose -- SG -- Wisconsin Playground Club 16U

To call Rose a glue guy might be a little disrespectful to his skillset. But the shooting guard really does a great job of keeping his team on schedule. Even when Rose isn’t scoring the ball well, he still is able to be productive. Rose plays tough defense, finds open teammates and runs PGC’s offense. Recruiting Snapshot: Rose is a tricky prospect to gauge. The shooting guard has high-major skill but his athleticism and measurables haven’t exactly caught up. Right now, he only holds an offer from UW-Milwaukee. Wisconsin, Southern Illinois, Marquette, Miami (OH), South Dakota State and George Washington have all shown interest, though.

Leon Bond -- SF -- JH1 Elite 16U

Bond led JH1 Elite to a 3-1 record at the Midwest Collision. The 2022 small forward continues to show his improvement as an overall player. Last summer, he did most of his damage in transition and on defense. This summer, Bond has been making jumpers and scoring in the halfcourt more. Recruiting Snapshot: I wouldn’t be surprised if Bond was the first in-state player in the 2022 class to earn a UW offer. The small forward already has a scholarship from UW-Milwaukee. Butler, Marquette and Virginia are also expressing interest.

Jeffery Brazziel -- SG -- Wisconsin Playground 16U