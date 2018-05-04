Wisconsin evaluating Ben Coleman, a two-way lineman from California
Wisconsin has needs at both defensive tackle and on the interior of the offensive line in its 2019 recruiting class.
Ben Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound two-way lineman from Linfield Christian School in California, has the ability to satisfy either category. The three-star prospect has recently been in contact with the Badgers' coaching staff.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news