Erasing the 14-point deficit was the biggest comeback in bowl history for Wisconsin (4-3), which won its sixth bowl game in the last seven seasons and finished with a winning record for the 19th season in a row.

Down five opening day starters on offense and 14 points after two possessions, the Badgers relied heavily on their program’s foundation (tight ends, fullbacks and walk-ons) and leaned on their defense in the second half to defeat Wake Forest, 42-28, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

As the regular season wound down and the losses piled up, members of the University of Wisconsin football program spoke openly and convincingly about wanting to play a postseason game. Even as other Big Ten programs opted out of potential bowl bids, the Badgers had a desire to play one more game after having three taken from them because of COVID.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass for the first time since Nov.21, tailbacks Jalen Berger and Garrett Groshek and fullback John Chenal all ran for a touchdown to help the offense set a new bowl record for rushing touchdowns and fullback Mason Stokke caught the winning touchdown in the third quarter.

Wisconsin was outgained, 518-266, but outscored Wake Forest (4-5), 42-7, over a 34:04 stretch because the Badgers’ defense registered interceptions on four straight second-half drives to deliver the knockout blow.

Despite playing without tailback Nakia Watson, linemen Logan Bruss, Kayden Lyles and Cole Van Lanen and receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor from the opening day roster, the Badgers hit the 40-point mark for the third time this season.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, all going to receiver Jaquarii Roberson and two coming on the Demon Deacons’ first two drives. Hartman went 6-for-7 for 124 yards on those first two series, converting third downs of 11, 4, 10 and 8 yards as UW’s secondary looked flat footed for the early kickoff.

To Wisconsin’s credit, the Badgers regained their footing. Hartman threw for only 194 after the first quarter and UW delivered four second-half interceptions on three straight drives that led to 21 points. The defense also snuffed out a fourth-and-short conversation at the WF 46.

Before the turnovers, UW started inching back into the game by getting back to its program calling card. UW engineered an 11-play, 75-yard, 6:28 TOP drive that Chenal cashed in at the beginning of the second quarter and saw tight end Jaylan Franklin deliver a blocked punt after Wake Forest punter Ivan Mora fumbled the snap. UW recovered at the WF 9, and Mertz eventually tied the game with a 1-yard QB sneak.

Special teams continued to play a large impact. Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich’s 16-yard punt off its offense’s opening drive help Wake Forest cash in a 50-yard drive with Roberson’s third touchdown. Returner Devin Chandler responded with a 59-yard return – the longest play of the season for the program – to put UW at Wake Forest’s 33-yard line. Mertz ended the drive with his second 1-yard rush touchdown.

That’s when the turnovers started for Hartman, who had thrown only one interception all season, but someone UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called “a streaky player.” Outside linebacker Noah Burks stepped in front of a failed swing pass at the UW 28 and returned it 41 yards to the WF 32, setting up Stokke’s 14-yard go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

Driving again, Hartman didn’t see safety Scott Nelson on fourth-and-four and the safety returned the ball 60 yards to the 2. Groshek scored two plays later for Wisconsin's first double-digit lead since Nov.14.

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn jumped a pass for his first interception of the season that led to a missed field goal, but safety Collin Wilder followed with an interception nearly identical to Nelson’s pick. Getting tackled on the WF 3 after a 72 yard return. Berger punched the ball in on the second play of the drive.

Hartman was benched after that in favor of redshirt freshman Michael Kern. The Demon Deacons threatened with a drive to the red zone, but the Badgers forced a turnover on downs and broke Wake Forest’s streak of 31 trips inside the 20 with a score.





