 Wisconsin has two games this week against Michigan State and Rutgers
Wisconsin slips to No. 14 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which split games against Illinois and Penn State last week, dropped to No. 14 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) travel to Michigan State on Tuesday and host Rutgers on Saturday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 3), Illinois (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 16) and Michigan State (No. 17).

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Auburn

22-1

2

Gonzaga

19-2

3

Purdue

20-3

4

Arizona

19-2

5

Kentucky

19-4

6

Houston

20-2

7

Duke

19-3

8

Kansas

19-3

9

Texas Tech

18-5

10

Baylor

19-4

11

Providence

20-2

12

UCLA

16-4

13

Illinois

17-5

14

Wisconsin

18-4

15

Villanova

17-6

16

Ohio State

14-5

17

Michigan State

17-5

18

Marquette

16-7

19

Tennessee

16-6

20

Texas

17-6

21

USC

19-4

22

St. Mary's

19-4

23

Murray State

22-2

24

UConn

15-6

25

Xavier

16-6

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

{{ article.author_name }}