Wisconsin slips to No. 14 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin, which split games against Illinois and Penn State last week, dropped to No. 14 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) travel to Michigan State on Tuesday and host Rutgers on Saturday.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 3), Illinois (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 16) and Michigan State (No. 17).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Auburn
|
22-1
|
2
|
Gonzaga
|
19-2
|
3
|
Purdue
|
20-3
|
4
|
Arizona
|
19-2
|
5
|
Kentucky
|
19-4
|
6
|
Houston
|
20-2
|
7
|
Duke
|
19-3
|
8
|
Kansas
|
19-3
|
9
|
Texas Tech
|
18-5
|
10
|
Baylor
|
19-4
|
11
|
Providence
|
20-2
|
12
|
UCLA
|
16-4
|
13
|
Illinois
|
17-5
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
18-4
|
15
|
Villanova
|
17-6
|
16
|
Ohio State
|
14-5
|
17
|
Michigan State
|
17-5
|
18
|
Marquette
|
16-7
|
19
|
Tennessee
|
16-6
|
20
|
Texas
|
17-6
|
21
|
USC
|
19-4
|
22
|
St. Mary's
|
19-4
|
23
|
Murray State
|
22-2
|
24
|
UConn
|
15-6
|
25
|
Xavier
|
16-6
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2
