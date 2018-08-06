Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top outside linebacker target in the 2019 class when Spencer Lytle announced his commitment to the Badgers.

And if position coach Bobby April wants to add another player to that unit in the current cycle, Richard Benton appears to be rising up UW's recruiting board. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from B.E.S.T. Academy in Atlanta is optimistic an offer from Wisconsin could be coming in the near future.