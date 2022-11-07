A three-star quarterback from Broomfield High School in Colorado, LaCrue is commit No. 13 for UW in the 2023 recruiting class.

Cole LaCrue , who recently trimmed his list to three schools - Wisconsin, Colorado and Tulane - announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday evening.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, LaCrue picked up an offer from Wisconsin coordinator Bobby Engram last week.

"Early when we first started talking they wanted to see certain things improved on, so as I always do, I worked at the things I wasn't great at and improved on them," LaCrue told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then today, they finally said they loved the improvement and passion I bring to the game, as well as my ability to be a winner."

LaCrue visited unofficially earlier this season for Wisconsin's home contest against Washington State. An official to Madison is in the works for this month.

"They want me back up, so I'm definitely going to get the official scheduled with them," he said.

Through nine regular season games this fall, LaCrue has passed for 1,604 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also rushed for close to 600 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

With LaCrue, the Badgers are expected to have four quarterbacks on the projected 2023 roster, along with Graham Mertz, Myles Burkett and walk-on Marshall Howe. Current fifth-year senior Chase Wolf also has the option to return next fall.