Wisconsin's Three Freshmen Could Play Pivotal Role
MADISON, Wis. – When he stands in front of his team, there are a lot of reasons for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard to be encouraged.
For starters, he has starters … all five of them returning from last season. Behind them are a handful of returning role players who teammates and Gard recognize have made sizeable physical and mental gains in the offseason.
It’s the players that are new to the group, particularly a three-man freshmen scholarship class of forwards Gus Yalden and Nolan Winter and guard John Blackwell that make the Badgers more athletic in the past due, adding depth that could help minimize player fatigue with a deeper rotation.
“I’ll be able to play more guys,” Gard said Monday. “I want to play more guys. What is that number? It’s going to change, probably, through the first part of the season. That’s where using Wednesday night as another evaluation tool to figure out what combinations are working the best.”
Tonight represents Wisconsin’s lone exhibition game, as the Badgers will host UW-Stevens Point at the Kohl Center in the seventh-annual Cancer Awareness Game (7 p.m./BTN+). It’s the final preseason warm-up, following last month’s Red-White Scrimmage and a closed-door scrimmage against Northern Iowa, before UW opens the season Monday against Arkansas State.
Since arriving in the summer, UW’s three freshmen have shown that they can contribute at varying levels at the very least.
Yalden – the highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin’s 2023 class – has been described as cerebral by Gard, a capable passer who has dropped close to 35 pounds before joining the program.
“He understands how to play,” Gard said. “He’s really skilled.”
Winter wasn’t as highly regarded as Yalden, but the 6-11 forward was one of the stars of the Re-White Scrimmage with 13 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist, a steal, and no turnovers in 27 minutes on the court.
During Monday’s scrimmage, Winter joined senior Carter Gilmore as the first substitute off the bench.
“He’s just soaking everything in like a sponge,” senior forward Tyler Wahl said. “When he got here, he wasn’t the biggest guy, but he’s put on some weight. The most impressive thing, he’s writing the plays down, or if we say a play he picks it up pretty quick in one or two (tries). He’s feel for the game; he’s a big guy with a great touch. He can score it, pass it, dribble it a little bit. He just keeps getting better at everything.”
Saying he’ll “be ready to shoot every night,” Winter said last month that he added 15 pounds to his frame to challenge bigger, older, and stronger post players in the conference. UW’s frontcourt mainly consisted of Wahl and Steven Crowl last season with minimal size off the bench, a rotation that was comprised after mid-January due to Wahl’s ankle injury.
The result was Wisconsin finishing 311th nationally in shooting percentage (41.45) and finishing 11th in the conference in field goal percentage defense in Big Ten games (45.3).
Pairing Crowl and Winter on the floor would give the Badgers a pair of near 7-footers who appear comfortable around the basketball shooting, passing, and defending, a luxury item for the staff.
“He’s probably higher skilled than I would have given him credit for,” Gard said of Winter. “For somebody that size and how he moves and how skilled he is, he has terrific hands, really good feet, gets the ball out of his hands quick on perimeter shots. When you can play two 7-footers together and how well they play off each other. He’s got an edge to him, which I like.”
After finishing with a game-worst minus-16 in the Scrimmage’s plus-minus ratio, Blackwell has been on an “upward trend the last few days in practice.” A 6-4 combo guard, Blackwell has stood out for his physicality and competitiveness. During drills, the freshman hasn’t shied away from guarding A.J. Storr or Wahl on the wing.
“It’s a word I use a lot with this young group, how competitive they are, and John is fearless in that regard,” Gard said. “I think he’s starting to get more confidence offensively. He definitely had confidence going Saturday. It’s a matter of being consistent. Now you get in the flow of the game, has he gained enough knowledge in the system where it becomes instincts? We’re going to find out.”
All the familiar faces in the locker room mean Wisconsin is returning 92 percent of its points and 88.9 percent of its rebounds, but Gard continues to cycle through countless lineups and combinations during camp.
The season officially opens Monday, with the Badgers hosting an Arkansas State program that went through a coaching change following a 13-20 campaign. After that, Wisconsin will face four top-12 opponents in the next nine games.
Throw in a total of five games on the road, it’s a challenging stretch that will likely require the freshmen to fill in some of last season’s deficiencies.
“I’ve got a lot of guys fighting for minutes, which is a good thing,” Gard said. “For us, (tonight's exhibition) is a chance to see how they evaluate and perform when the lights go on.”
