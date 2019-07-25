The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Top 4: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Georgia

Previous Rank: 5

The Word: Four schools - Ohio State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Georgia - remain for Cam Large, who visited all four programs in June. The Badgers would love to pair the three-star prospect with projected tight end commit Cole Dakovich in the 2020 class. A decision could come before the close of the month.

"It's just going to be about how I fit the best as both a person and a player," Large told Rivals.com. "There is really no bad decision here, it's just about making the best one."