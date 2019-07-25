Wisconsin Badgers Elite 8: July Edition for the 2020 class
The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 1: Tight end Cam Large
Top 4: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Georgia
Previous Rank: 5
The Word: Four schools - Ohio State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Georgia - remain for Cam Large, who visited all four programs in June. The Badgers would love to pair the three-star prospect with projected tight end commit Cole Dakovich in the 2020 class. A decision could come before the close of the month.
"It's just going to be about how I fit the best as both a person and a player," Large told Rivals.com. "There is really no bad decision here, it's just about making the best one."
No. 2: Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson
Offers: California, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 1
The Word: Kaden Johnson, a four-star linebacker from Minnesota, visited Wisconsin officially last month. No other trips are scheduled and Johnson hasn't talked about a timetable for a decision. But the Badgers have to like where they stand heading into August.
“I don’t plan on committing any time soon,” Johnson told Rivals.com. “If I get that feeling where one of the places is right for me and it’s everything I want in a school, then so be it. But as of right now I want to take my official visits and wait until December-time to make decision.”
No. 3 Tailback Kevontre Bradford
