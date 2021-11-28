Wisconsin's regular season resurgence squandered in Minneapolis

Leo Chenal -- the athletically freakish, boisterous, 6-foot-2, 260-pound inside linebacker -- spoke softly at a podium inside the visiting team media room. As reporters moved from player to player, his body language and posture slumped at times as he answered questions. Chenal was asked if he looked at anything on the field after Minnesota's 23-13 win over Wisconsin, or if he went straight into UW's locker room. "I mean the pain's just so much," Chenal said. "I just looked at the Axe over there, wherever it was, and just seeing them grab it, it was really tough to see. Especially how much work our seniors put in. It's hard."

The scene of Gophers fans swallowing their home field in gold and maroon to celebrate with Minnesota players and staff, an impromptu postgame party which included the playing of the Badgers' beloved "Jump Around," juxtaposed with the sobering reality experienced by Wisconsin athletes and its head coach. A few goals came within reach, but ultimately washed away in defeat. Jack Sanborn stayed composed during his availability, though emotion conveyed through his words. Outside linebacker Noah Burks encapsulated the feeling of what was at stake, the chance to win the division, the opportunity to play for a conference championship, the Axe, and not fulfilling those objectives. "Definitely disappointed right now, at this point," Burks said. "Guys are hurting, so we all feel pain because obviously we weren't able to go and accomplish what we wanted to this game. "Just disappointed all around." Wisconsin's regular season felt like a roller coaster. High aspirations began before the first snap in being picked to win the division in that preseason Cleveland.com poll. On paper with a senior-laden squad, the potential for more stood out. Then it faltered early on in disenchanting fashion, needing to climb out of a hole with an anchor of inconsistency strapped to its side. It succeeded in doing so, and everything appeared to be clicking on nearly all cylinders before a collapse in Minneapolis on Saturday. Several takeaways can be come from this regular season: some positive, but also many that pose questions down the line.

Wisconsin pulled off a seven-game winning streak to put itself in position for Indianapolis when it felt like a lost season.

This should be commended. UW sat at 1-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten after the first third of the regular season and any potential talk of the College Football Playoff was squashed. BadgerBlitz.com wrote about what ailed this team after the loss to Michigan *An offense that flashed its potential at times, but is overwhelmed by inconsistency and lack of a crutch for production *A top-10 defense that pressures the quarterback and keeps the team in games, but it is also prone to big plays through the air at times. *Special teams units that have allowed key mistakes to influence the last two games Wisconsin reversed the trends during its winning streak. The rushing attack emerged as the identity of the offense, bolstered by a more physical line and a pair of tailbacks in Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen. The unit then saw its passing attack reach complementary status starting with the first half of the Iowa game and sustaining in victories over Rutgers, Northwestern and even Nebraska. The defense continued putting pressure on the quarterback, and outside of the narrow win against the Huskers, it contained opponents' big passing plays. Then takeaways flowed freely starting in the Purdue game, and the Badgers cooked up 18 turnovers total (both defense and special teams) in five games heading into this past weekend. The special teams came up with some big plays, including Stephan Bracey Jr.'s 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Nebraska and the punt and kickoff units recovered a fumble during that streak. Most importantly, it did not finish most games as a net-negative as seen against the Irish and Wolverines. Give credit where credit is due. This team could have folded, but they fought back after a dire start and put themselves in position to win the division and a chance at a conference championship.

Braelon Allen appears to be the next big Badger back

That's not just talking about his 6-foot-2, 238-pound frame. Perhaps the most positive development for Wisconsin is who may be the next in line to carry the torch of next, great Wisconsin tailbacks. Mellusi's season-ending leg injury shifted the spotlight more towards Allen, and he responded. The Fond du Lac, Wis., native finished the regular season with 1,109 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns -- the majority of that production coming during the seven-game winning streak. He currently ranks third in the Big Ten in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game (100.8), and fifth in rushing touchdowns. His shining moments came during back-to-back wins against Northwestern and Nebraska where he set career highs of 173 and later 228 yards, scoring a trio of touchdowns in each game. Allen, the former four-star prospect, showed incredible patience and vision for a 17-year-old. Perhaps this unscheduled week of rest will kickstart more recovery for the back.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdXQgaGUgYWxzbyBkaWRuJiMzOTt0IHRoaW5rIGl0IGltcGFjdGVk IGhpcyB1c2FnZSB0b2RheTogPGJyPjxicj4mcXVvdDtObywgSSBkb27igJl0 IHRoaW5rIHNvLiBKdXN0IHJlYWxseSBjb3VsZG7igJl0IGdldCBhbnl0aGlu ZyBnb2luZy4gSXQgd2FzIHRvdWdoIGluIHRoZXJlIGZvciBzdXJlLiZxdW90 OzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggSGVpbHByaW4gKEBaYWNoSGVpbHByaW4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEhlaWxwcmluL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDY0NzcyOTUxNzA2ODk4NDM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The defense again stood as a strength of the team, even with some slips

Wisconsin defenses under Jim Leonhard have set a new benchmark in recent memory, and with the offense initially struggling to find its footing, it kept the team in games this year. UW finished its regular season being ranked nationally in the following categories: *Scoring defense: T-5th (16.4 points per game) *Rushing defense: first (65.2 yards per game) *Passing defense: sixth (175.6 yards per game) *Passing efficiency defense: fifth (109.7) *3rd-down conversion defense: second (26.6%) Its 2.75 sacks per game ranks tied for 33rd in the nation with Michigan and five other programs. Linebackers Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn and Nick Herbig all look like NFL prospects at the moment. During the season, however, it allowed some big plays through the air. Not all defenses and secondaries can lock down opponents nearly every single series, with perhaps Georgia's 2021 unit being an exception. Maybe many of us who cover and follow the team have higher standards now as well, an unfair precedent to maintain. That being said, the first three losses saw Jahan Dotson and Penn State, along with Notre Dame and Michigan, create some problems for Wisconsin. UW allowed a season-high 351 yards against Nebraska, and the Gophers averaged over 18 yards per completion on Saturday.

Characteristics of their 1-3 start leaked through against the Gophers

What hurt UW earlier this year came back this weekend. The defense allowed 199 yards through the air via the arm of quarterback Tanner Morgan. Minnesota completed six passes of 15 yards or more on Saturday, according to StatBroadcast, and four gained 26 or more yards. Those half-dozen completions accounted for 164 of the Gophers' 199 passing yards. Wisconsin only coughed up the ball once inside Huntington Bank Stadium, but it only created one sudden change opportunity as well (despite it scoring its lone touchdown of the day). Its ground attack struggled against Minnesota's front, something seen in earlier losses to Notre Dame and Michigan. The Badgers gained 62 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per carry, with Allen accumulating just 47 yards on 17 attempts. The passing game could not pick up the slack. On Saturday, quarterback Graham Mertz completed 21-of-38 passes for 171 yards and one interception. He showed the ability to air it out for deep throws that allowed a potential play to be made or drew a defensive penalty, but his longest completion went for 17 yards. He also missed on a would-be touchdown to Chimere Dike and a potential big play to wide receiver Danny Davis. Miscommunication between Wisconsin's QB1 also appeared to show up on some snaps, and sixth-year senior Kendric Pryor did not come down with a couple of intended passes that may have influenced the game's outcome more. UW once again struggled on third downs, converting on just 4-of-14 opportunities. It has moved the chains on 33.1% of its chances on that down. Its two red zone opportunities didn't finish with a Badger crossing the goal line, but rather through the uprights from the leg of Collin Larsh. The special teams units did not necessarily give up big plays to the Gophers, but there were three penalties on Chris Haering's units. One in particular, a John Chenal false start on a 4th-and-1 late in fourth quarter, was particularly bewildering with Minnesota leading by 10 with under five minutes to play. Chryst appeared to confirm that Haering calls the punt unit on to the field but "everything goes through me, so it was a mistake on me, by me."

The passing attack could not carry the offense consistently this regular season

The early portion of the season, we saw glimpses of the potential of the unit in drives here and there. Performances earlier in November, and even in the first half against Iowa, displayed the ability of Mertz to hit his receiving targets and complement the rushing attack. Wisconsin's offense shines best when its ground and passing games work hand-in-hand, playing off of each other. Perhaps that is cliché with football in general, but it particularly holds true in Chryst's scheme. The pass protection began to improve after the Michigan loss, and it allowed Mertz to be more comfortable in the pocket. That showed in his progressions and reads more and more during the season. That being said, the run game -- its bread-and-butter for a generation or two of Wisconsin football -- carried the unit for the majority of the season and led to points on the board. Whether it was play-calling, execution, scheme or whatever reason, the same could not be said of the passing game. The Badgers went 0-3 whenever Mertz threw 37 or more times this season, which came against Penn State (37), Notre Dame (41) and Minnesota (38). Wisconsin scored 10, 13 and 13 points, respectively, in those defeats. Against the Gophers, the offense did not create that lone touchdown. The pieces are still there, there's still potential, but it has not come together.

Goals not achieved, hype not matched, results in a disappointing season