 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Prospects at Rivals.com camp; spring practice impact
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 15:41:47 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin recruiting targets at Rivals Camp Series; spring practice impact

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV returns with our weekly recruiting Q&A chat! Rivals.com recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove joined senior writer Jake Kocorowski once again to break down a couple of key topics asked by our subscribers! Those include the following:

*Wisconsin targets at the recent Rivals.com camp in Indianapolis, one that Clint attended *Recruiting during spring practices and impressions left on prospects

