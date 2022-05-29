 Wisconsin's projected scholarship distribution
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-29 10:38:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin's projected scholarship distribution heading into summer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With plenty of roster movement this spring, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's projected scholarship distribution heading into summer conditioning.

2022-2023 PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

2023-2024 PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}