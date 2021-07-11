Wisconsin's mid-term recruiting grades: Defense
The early Signing Period is approaching in December, followed by National Signing Day in February of 2022, meaning we're roughly half way through the senior recruiting cycle.
The Badgers currently sit at 11 total commitments, a number that is expected to be around 15 to 17 when ink finally hits paper in December and February.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's group as it stands today, with a class that ranks 38th nationally in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, and hands out grades on the defensive side of the ball in this edition of Mid-Term Grades.
DEFENSIVE LINE
THE SKINNY: Defensive tackle was arguably the biggest need for Wisconsin at the start of the 2022 cycle, and the Badgers had to attack this class with a first-year position coach. Roughly halfway through, Ross Kolodziej has received high praise from a number of prospects and the Badgers have a commitment from Curtis Neal, who chose UW over Ohio State, among many other schools. There's still work to do, however, with room for one more tackle and end in this class.
BIGGEST MISS: Keith Miles Jr.
TOP REMAINING TARGET: Isaac Hamm
GRADE: B+
LINEBACKERS
THE SKINNY: After it signed six total linebackers in the last two cycles, the position wasn't a point of emphasis for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. Sebastian Cheeks, though, has been a long-time target for the staff and he's the only scholarship linebacker the Badgers are still actively pursuing at this point. North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Michigan are also heavily involved with the four-star prospect, who visited Madison unofficially in June.
BIGGEST MISS: Joshua Burnham
TOP REMAINING TARGET: Cheeks
GRADE: Incomplete
CORNERBACKS
THE SKINNY: Wisconsin may still have room for one more corner in this class, especially with Avyonne Jones' ability to play multiple spots in the secondary. But as it currently stands, Hank Poteat has done a nice job at the position in 2022 with commitments from Jones and A'Khoury Lyde. If a third corner is still a priority, more offers will likely need to go out this summer or fall.
BIGGEST MISS: Caleb Coley
TOP REMAINING TARGET: N/A
GRADE: B
SAFETY
THE SKINNY: Landing Austin Brown at the start of the month was huge for Wisconsin, which beat out Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan and Boston College for his services. The three-star prospect was the top priority at safty for much of spring and summer. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior appears to be a perfect compliment to Hunter Wohler, who signed with UW in the 2021 class.
BIGGEST MISS: Xavier Nwankpa (still uncommitted)
TOP REMAINING TARGET: N/A
GRADE: A-
ATHLETE
THE SKINNY: Cade Yacamelli, who earned an offer at camp in June, could play receiver, running back or safety for the Badgers when he arrives on campus next summer. With a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a reported 41.3-inch vertical leap, Yacamelli could turn out to be a steal for Wisconsin in this cycle. A hybrid receiver/running back makes the most sense at this point for Yacamelli, but the door is still open at safety as well.
BIGGEST MISS: Isaiah Bond
TOP REMAINING TARGET: Anthony Brown
GRADE: B-
