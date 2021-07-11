Wisconsin's mid-term recruiting grades: Defense

The early Signing Period is approaching in December, followed by National Signing Day in February of 2022, meaning we're roughly half way through the senior recruiting cycle. The Badgers currently sit at 11 total commitments, a number that is expected to be around 15 to 17 when ink finally hits paper in December and February. BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's group as it stands today, with a class that ranks 38th nationally in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, and hands out grades on the defensive side of the ball in this edition of Mid-Term Grades.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive tackle commit Curtis Neal committed to Wisconsin in June. (Rivals.com)

LINEBACKERS

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is a top remaining priority for Wisconsin in the 2022 class.

THE SKINNY: After it signed six total linebackers in the last two cycles, the position wasn't a point of emphasis for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. Sebastian Cheeks, though, has been a long-time target for the staff and he's the only scholarship linebacker the Badgers are still actively pursuing at this point. North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Michigan are also heavily involved with the four-star prospect, who visited Madison unofficially in June. BIGGEST MISS: Joshua Burnham TOP REMAINING TARGET: Cheeks GRADE: Incomplete

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde committed to Wisconsin in June. (Rivals.com)

SAFETY

Three-star safety Austin Brown committed to Wisconsin on July 4.

ATHLETE