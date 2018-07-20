MEQUON - So far in the 2021 recruiting class, Greg Gard and his staff have extended one scholarship offer.

On the receiving end last month was Max Christie, who performed well at Wisconsin's team camp in June.

"Camp was a lot of fun at Wisconsin," Christie told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Gard and his staff are great people and Wisconsin has some great facilities. I'm grateful to have an offer from a program with a tradition of such great success. I'm blessed to have that offer."