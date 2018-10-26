The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY | JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER |

No. 1: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson

Top 3: Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson has taken two official visits so far to Wisconsin and Penn State, and will likely take a third to Texas before making a final decision. “I liked (the official visit), and more so how they treated my family than me,” Johnson said of Wisconsin. “Obviously they are a great football program, but besides that they are great academically and my mom really liked that. “They knew that I was a laid-back person and they showed me around and showed me everything campus has to offer. It was fun." _________________________________________________

No. 2: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Things appeared to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. But as his senior season inches closer to the finish line, the three-star tackle doesn't appear to be in any rush to make a final decision. With that, it will be interesting to see how long the Badgers are willing to wait before making more offers at the position. Nebraska, which hosted Benhart again this past weekend, could very well be in the driver's seat at this point. _________________________________________________

No. 3: Linebacker Mohamed Toure