What to watch: Assuming Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand are healthy, they will be penciled in as the starting duo at defensive end. Inside, however, is a bigger question mark behind projected starter Bryson Williams. With that, head coach Paul Chryst talked about ways to remedy the lack of depth.

"I think that you can approach it a little bit like we do with the offensive line," Chryst said at Big Ten Media Days. "Who are going to be your best defensive linemen, just like we say, 'Well, who are your best offensive linemen?'

"I'm not saying every defensive end can be a nose, but I think we've got a couple that can go that way, so you just kind of play it out. Those are the purposes and the needs of fall camp is to able to answer those questions. It's a little bit different than in the spring where you're going try to let someone kind of get comfortable with it and go. I think there are times when you kind of see it coming.

"I think Joe (Rudolph) does a great job on the offensive line - OK, now that he's got a sense of it, now I'm going to throw him into this kind of uncomfortable world and let him get comfortable being uncomfortable, because that may come up. It'll be interesting to see.

"There's enough youth also that you didn't want to do a lot of moving with C.J. [Goetz] and Isaiah [Mullens] and Boyd [Dietzen] but it'll be interesting to see where is their growth. How does David Pfaff, who it's his fifth year in the program, does he give us a chance to compete and play? So I think there's a lot of that will determine who then is behind Bryson."

Too early prediction: Chryst's comments aren't much of an endorsement for walk-on Gunnar Roberge, the only other nose guard on the spring roster. From the mentioned group, Pfaff, at 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, may have the best body-type to bump inside, as needed. And the group could also get a boost from a 2019 class that includes Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez and Keeanu Benton.