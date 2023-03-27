“We just try to get him going in as much ways as possible,” guard Chucky Hepburn said. “Whether it’s getting on him for defense leading to offense, he does a really good job of finding open space on the floor. He had a lot of back cuts open against Oregon, so we were able to find him and get him going in different ways.”

The Badgers freshman has failed to make multiple three-pointers in five consecutive games, the longest stretch of his first season, but his points per game have dropped only by 0.2 over the last three weeks, a sign that he’s finding different ways to grind to the finish line of a long first season.

MADISON, Wis. – Connor Essegian ’s known strength is failing him coming down the home stretch of the University of Wisconsin’s season, but his scoring average doesn't reflect a significant dry spell.

The 6-foot-4 Essegian has been known this season as Wisconsin's three-point marksman. He’s hit 67 three-pointers, the most on the team and the most in school history by a freshman. But over the course of the Badgers’ four postseason games, the freshman guard is just 3-for-20 from behind the arc and has been held to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since the opening eight days of the season.

Fatigue likely plays a factor, especially in the case of a freshman. Essegian was a workhorse for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Central Noble. As a sophomore, he scored 648 points (the highest single-season scoring total in Noble county history) to lead his school to its first of three straight Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championships. In his senior season, he averaged over 26 points per game, converted 43 percent from 3-point range, and shot 68 percent overall, as the Cougars advanced to the Class 2A state basketball championship game.

Essegian’s Cougars played 31 games last season, the most in his high school career. The Badgers (20-14) are preparing for game 35 Tuesday against North Texas (29-7) in the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas, and Essegian hasn't missed a game, playing over 934 minutes (27.5 per game).

Even in a shooting slump, Essegian has been one of Wisconsin’s biggest bright spots this season, a Big Ten All-Freshman selection who led the team with 12.7 points during conference play, because he has found ways to diversify his game.

In the season's first 16 games when he came off the bench, it was no secret what Essegian was hunting for, as 75 of his 122 attempts were from behind the perimeter (61.5 percent). In his 18 games as a starter, and as he became more comfortable, his perimeter attempt percentage number dropped to 55.8 percent (110 of 197). As a result, his free throw attempts went up (an attempt every 10.8 minutes from one every 13.1 minutes as a reserve) and allowed him to generate offense on nights when his perimeter shot isn’t dropping.

Essegian had just nine points against Oregon (only the fourth time since February 1 that he’s been held to single digits) but scored on two critical possessions late in the second half that were important to the Badgers' 61-58 win last Tuesday.

Having missed five straight shots in over 30 minutes of game time, Essegian was knocked down off a screen on a defensive possession, only to quickly get up and use his left hand to deflect a post-entry pass to generate a turnover. Sprinting unchecked down the floor, and calling for the ball, Essegian eventually got the ball on the low block and made a layup off the glass to narrow UW’s deficit to 52-48 with 3:46 remaining.

On the next offensive series, Essegian hit a three-pointer in rhythm to help the Badgers inch closer.

“I’ve seen him shoot it enough over the course of the year where I have great confidence in him to continue to run stuff for him, and he’ll find stuff organically within what we do,” head coach Greg Gard said. “It’s a credit to him to stay confident and those were five big points for us down the stretch.”

That ability to generate instant offense is a reason why Gard and UW players aren’t concerned about Essegian’s recent cold stretch and why they’ll need him against the Mean Green and their defense. North Texas is first nationally in scoring defense (56.8 ppg) and eighth in two-point defense (44.6).

“He has a shooter’s mentality, and a shooter has to have a short memory if you missed the last one or the last 10,” Gard said. “You’ve got to keep going.”