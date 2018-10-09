Ticker
Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class: Inside the rankings

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
With a few new commitments on the board for Wisconsin, it is time to go back inside the rankings and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain it basically, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Clay Cundiff
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

Wisconsin's Class of 2019
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Logan Brown

6.0

135

53

188

Graham Mertz

5.9

120

40

160

Hayden Rucci

5.8

105

3

108

Semar Melvin

5.8

105

105

Spencer Lytle

5.8

105

105

Julius Davis

5.7

90

90

Leo Chenal

5.7

90

90

Dean Engram

5.6

75

75

James Williams

5.6

75

75

Joe Tippmann

5.5

60

60

Keeanu Benton

5.5

60

60

Clay Cundiff

5.5

60

60

Gio Paez

5.5

60


60

Marcus Graham

5.4

45

45

GRAND

TOTAL

1,281
