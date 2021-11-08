Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi, OL Jack Nelson questionable vs. Northwestern

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 11 preliminary status report and depth chart on Monday morning.

UW listed running back Chez Mellusi and offensive lineman Jack Nelson, among three others, as questionable for Saturday's contest against Northwestern (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

Both Badgers exited this past weekend's win at Rutgers and did not return. Mellusi ran for 75 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown before leaving the contest with what the program noted was a left leg injury. Trainers attended to Nelson on the field late in the first half, and he was later seen in street clothes on the sidelines.

Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, offensive lineman Michael Furtney and defensive end James Thompson Jr. join Mellusi and Nelson with that "questionable" designation.

Five Badgers -- wide receiver A.J. Abbott, tight ends Cam Large and Hayden Rucci, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and outside linebacker Marty Strey -- are out for this weekend's contest against the Wildcats, according to UW.

With Nelson, Mellusi and Furtney designated as questionable on the preliminary status report, no changes were seen on the depth chart on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, redshirt freshman Jordan Turner replaced Maskalunas as a second-team inside linebacker. Both Lytle and Thompson, who are listed as questionable as well, remain on the depth chart.