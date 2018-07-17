Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Wisconsin fans will have a reason to tune into the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.
Tuesday morning, National Recruiting Director Erik Richards announced that quarterback Graham Mertz, who is committed to the Badgers in the 2019 class, will compete in the all-star game in San Antonio.
We're honored to have @GrahamMertz5 declare to play his last high school game live on @nbc in San Antonio Jan 5th 12pm @19AllAmerican @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/qa4ORMvP6W— Erik Richards🏈 (@ErikRichardsUSA) July 17, 2018
Mertz, a four-star prospect from Blue Valley North High School in Kansas, committed to UW last October. This off-season, though, scholarships came in from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Michigan, among many others. On June 14, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior announced his intentions to "completely shut down" his recruitment after his official visit to Wisconsin.
Mertz, the No. 81 prospect in the country, impressed at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last month in Atlanta. He is one of 12 current commits in UW's 2019 class.