Quiet in the scoring column the last two games, point guard D’Mitrik Trice was the catalyst. While he didn’t deliver his usual polish with his assist-to-turnover ratio (4-to-3), the junior poured in 28 points – hist most since Dec.21 - that included 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Moving back into a second-place tie in the Big Ten, the Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) won a season-best fifth straight game, improved to 7-1 against the top 25 of the NCAA NET rankings and picked up their conference-best eighth Quad-1 win.

Once a team who struggled to win away from the Kohl Center, the University of Wisconsin continues its offensive outburst to deliver an 81-74 victory over No.19 Michigan at the Crisler Center Thursday night.

He wasn’t alone in scoring marksmanship. Aleem Ford (18 points, 8 rebounds) went 6-for-8 from the field and Micah Potter (18) was 7-for-12 off the bench, as the Badgers shot 53.7 percent from the floor.

UW also went 11-for-23 from 3-point range, making at least 10 3-pointers in five straight games for the first time in 24 years.

A team once bogged down by slow scoring starts on the road all season, Wisconsin came out blazing and stayed hot throughout the half in shooting 63 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 points per possession.

Michigan (18-10, 9-8) – playing without Eli Brooks (broken nose) and his 11.0 ppg – struggles to sustain its hot start and missed 11 of its last 16 shots. They found its rhythm to begin the second half, cutting and driving to the rim on an 8-0 run that stirred the crowd.

UW quickly snuffed out the momentum. Following a 30-second regroup timeout, the Badgers’ 16-4 run wiped out Michigan’s work. Potter and Ford scored low-post buckets, but the real damage came from the perimeter.

Trice took advantage of a mismatch against Jon Teske to bury a 3-pointer from the elbow and fed Ford for a 3-pointer from the top of the key off a Potter offensive rebound the following possession. An unguarded Potter hit a 3-pointer off a Brad Davison down screen a short time later, and freshman Tyler Wahl’s no-hesitation 3-pointer the next possession put UW up 59-45, the biggest of the game.

The Wolverines had another burst in them. Stuck because Trice kept answering Michigan buckets with shots of his own, the Wolverines finally pieced together a 7-0 run to cut UW’s lead to 70-67 with 3:02 remaining.

Trice snuffed that run out, too, making a 3-pointer in front of UW’s bench to extend the lead, but twice missing the front end of the one-and-one bonus made things interesting. The Wolverines cut the lead to 77-74 and could have chipped it down further, but Brandon Jones missed the front end of his bonus, Aleem Ford made a pair of free throws after he secured Jones’ miss and Jones missed a 3-pointer on the other end that UW cleaned up.

Davison made a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left that put a cap on the win.

The Wolverines got a career-high 32 points from Zavier Simpson and 17 points from Franz Wagner, but Michigan was foiled by going 3-for-10 from the perimeter.

Wisconsin returns home for its final two home games of the season, starting with Minnesota Sunday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.