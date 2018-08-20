Ticker
Wisconsin opens at No. 4 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Just three schools - Alabama, Clemson and Georgia - stand ahead of Wisconsin in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Badgers, one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25, received one first-place vote. In 2000, Wisconsin also ranked fourth in the same preseason poll, the last (and only) time UW started in the top 5.

The Badgers finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 in 2017 after a 13–1 season.

AP Top 25 

1. Alabama (42)

2. Clemson (18)

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin (1)

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern California

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Central Florida

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

{{ article.author_name }}