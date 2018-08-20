Wisconsin opens at No. 4 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Just three schools - Alabama, Clemson and Georgia - stand ahead of Wisconsin in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.
The Badgers, one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25, received one first-place vote. In 2000, Wisconsin also ranked fourth in the same preseason poll, the last (and only) time UW started in the top 5.
The Badgers finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 in 2017 after a 13–1 season.
BREAKING: No. 1 @AlabamaFTBL tops preseason AP Top 25 for third consecutive year, a feat done only once before; @ClemsonFB is No. 2, followed by @FootballUGA, @BadgerFootball and @OhioStateFB. See the full poll: https://t.co/jfkE4ZQ5Ce pic.twitter.com/JDiE6VLaxK— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 20, 2018
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (42)
2. Clemson (18)
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin (1)
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Central Florida
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU