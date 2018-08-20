Just three schools - Alabama, Clemson and Georgia - stand ahead of Wisconsin in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Badgers, one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25, received one first-place vote. In 2000, Wisconsin also ranked fourth in the same preseason poll, the last (and only) time UW started in the top 5.

The Badgers finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 in 2017 after a 13–1 season.