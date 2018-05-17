Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph didn’t need to introduce himself to Jake Hornibrook when he offered the 2019 offensive linemen from Malvern, Penn., a scholarship last week. That comes with the territory when an older sibling - in this case, UW starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook - is already on campus.

Jake Hornibrook has had plenty of time to get to know the Badgers, to say the least. And according to the 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior offensive lineman, that made getting the scholarship offer from the Badgers that much more meaningful.