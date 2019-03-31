Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 08:01:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin makes its push for Rivals250 DB Makari Paige

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin made its push for one of the staff's top targets in the 2020 class this week.

Rivals250 safety Makari Paige, who visited with West Bloomfield (Mich.) teammates Donovan Edwards and Sterling Miles, visited Madison Thursday through Saturday and came away impressed with what the Badgers had to offer.

R5ynefjtfpm7zjfbhzkp
Makari Paige
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}