MADISON, Wis. – It was a performance that was pure Wisconsin basketball. In their recent 83-64 dismantling of Milwaukee, the Badgers shot 50 percent from the field, went 10-for-24 from the 3-point line, drained 21-for-25 free throws, committed fewer than 10 turnovers and comfortably won the rebounding battle on the offensive and defensive glass. It was a complete performance that likely generated a simple question: Why can’t they play like that on the road?

Brad Davison (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

“For whatever reason (away games) hasn’t seemed to work out,” junior forward Nate Reuvers said. “We need to play a lot better on the road than we have been doing.” For as good as the Badgers have looked in winning their six home games, they have looked like a shell of itself in the five games away from the comforts of the Kohl Center. It’s not uncommon for teams to see some scoring dip away from their own arena, but UW is scoring 13.2 points fewer, shooting 17.2 percentage points lower from 3-point range and 17.4 percentage points lower from the free throw line in its winless road/neutral record. The last time UW lost all of non-conference road games was two years ago, a season in which its string of 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances ended. The last time the Badgers failed to win a road game in a season before New Year’s Day? The 1994-95 season that was a one-and-done for Stan Van Gundy. “We just have to find a way to get off to better starts on the road,” junior guard Kobe King said. “I don’t know if it’s we’re not comfortable shooting (because) it’s different, so maybe getting to the hoop earlier and get some easy ones before we see some of the shots fall? I think that’s something we’ll be able to do.” Slow starts haven’t been the common problem, however. In the season opener in South Dakota, Wisconsin failed to make the clutch shot late in regulation to beat a good St. Mary’s team. In New York, the Badgers didn’t make shots in scoring an abysmal 102 combined points in two games. In the two true road games against N.C. State and Rutgers, Wisconsin was outmuscled on the court and were careless with the basketball. All five losses are to teams with three of fewer losses, but they are enough that Wisconsin is off the early NCAA Tournament projections.