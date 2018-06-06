But after a strong showing at the Badgers' camp last Friday, the junior from East Ridge High School in Minnesota may have earned a spot in UW's 2019 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Nick Basten doesn't look like your typical Wisconsin offensive lineman.

"I talked a lot with Coach (Joe) Rudolph at camp on Friday and I just talked with Coach (Bob) Bostad on the phone tonight," Basten told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday. "They really liked my style of play. I'm not the biggest guy out there but I would always keep competing even if I wasn't as big or strong as the other guys."

A Wisconsin legacy, Basten is the son on former UW offensive lineman Jim Basten, who played in Madison from 1988 to 1992.

"I would love to play at Wisconsin," Nick Basten said. "I love the atmosphere and campus in Madison. My dad played at Wisconsin 1988-1992 and my mom also studied there at the same time.

"Coach Rudolph likes that I play hockey because it brings a unique skill set. They want to keep in touch and they are looking at me to be a preferred walk-on offensive lineman. I’m hoping to have a couple game-day visits this fall. Coach Bostad and I talked about it a little during our conversation earlier."

Outside of UW, Basten currently has two Division 2 offers with interest coming from a handful of other programs.

"I’m hearing a lot from South Dakota State University, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Columbia," Basten said. "I have two D2 offers from Northern Michigan University and Bemidji State University. All the schools like me as an offensive lineman except North Dakota State, which wants me for tight end.

"This summer I will also be visiting and going to camp at South Dakota State on June 11, NDSU on June 22 and then Princeton and Columbia from July 6-7. I'm still thinking about going to Iowa State and Minnesota."

At this stage in his recruitment, Basten seems very open to a walk-on opportunity from the Badgers.

"I’ve always wanted to play for Wisconsin since I can remember," he said. "I’m still open to other schools as well - I do like a lot of the Dakota schools."