Wisconsin lands first 2026 commitment in QB Jarin Mock
Wisconsin landed its first commitment of the 2026 cycle, landing arguably its top target in Pickerington, Ohio quarterback Jarin Mock. Mock committed during an unofficial visit this weekend.
Mock, an unranked prospect, currently lists other offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, UMass, and Miami (OH). The gunslinger camped with Wisconsin in June, where he met lead recruiter Phil Longo for the first time. Mock also camped with Michigan State and Purdue this summer.
