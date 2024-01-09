Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Wisconsin lands Albany transfer DL Elijah Hills

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin's biggest are of concern going into the transfer portal season was defensive line.

Tuesday, the Badgers started to address that need with a commitment from Elijah Hills, a transfer from Albany. The 6-foot-2, 281-pound lineman visited UW officially on Sunday.

Wisconsin landed transfer portal defensive lineman Elijah Hills on Tuesday.
Wisconsin landed transfer portal defensive lineman Elijah Hills on Tuesday.
Advertisement

In 2023, Hills recorded 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The previous season, he had 28 tackles - seven tackles for loss - and four sacks. James Madison, Tulane, Houston and West Virginia, among others, were also involved in his recruitment in the portal.

A handful of defensive linemen are on their way out for the Badgers, a group that includes transfers Rodas Johnson (Texas A&M) and Darian Varner (Cincinnati). But Hill is expected to compete for time with a unit that returns starter James Thompson, as well as reserve contributors Ben Barten, Curt Neal, Cade McDonald and T.J. Bollers. Freshman Jamel Howard will be relied on to contribute in Year 2 with the program in 2024.

According to PFF, Hill played 779 snaps in 2023 and had an overall grade of 70.0.

The Badgers have added 13 scholarship players via the portal this winter.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player  Year Player (continued) Year

James Thompson

Fifth year

*Gabe Kirschke

Third year

Cade McDonald

Fifth year

Jamel Howard

Second year

Ben Barten

Fifth year

*Will McDonald

Second year

Elijah Hills

Fourth year

*Nolan Vils

Second year

T.J. Bollers

Fourth year

Ernest Willor

First year

Michael Jarvis

Third year

Hank Weber

First year

Curt Neal

Third year

Dillan Johnson

First year

Manny Mullens

Third year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement