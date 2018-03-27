A 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior from St. Petersburg High School in Florida, Strickland chose UW over Minnesota and Rutgers, among others.

A three-star prospect, Strickland joins Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom (will go on scholarship in 2019) in the Badgers' 2018 class. Head coach Greg Gard still has room for at least one more scholarship player, and could opt to add a graduate transfer to provide immediate help and balance out the recruiting classes.

Strickland, who will likely spell sophomore D'Mitrik Trice next season, took an official visit to Madison earlier this month.

"The visit was amazing," Stickland told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaches took us around the campus, down State Street and then we toured the facilities. We also went to the business school to check that out.

"The city definitely stood out to me. I had never been to Wisconsin and I had thought it was a little bit country. But then driving around, you realize that it’s not at all."