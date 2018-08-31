Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 11:31:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin joins the race for 2020 TE Lukas Ungar

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

So far, Wisconsin has been very selective with its offers at the tight end position in the 2020 class.

But earlier this week, scholarship No. 3 went out to junior Lukas Ungar, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from Delbarton School in New Jersey.

Lk4cpbcgwcek3r6scx6p
Lukas Ungar
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}