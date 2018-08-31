Wisconsin joins the race for 2020 TE Lukas Ungar
So far, Wisconsin has been very selective with its offers at the tight end position in the 2020 class.
But earlier this week, scholarship No. 3 went out to junior Lukas Ungar, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from Delbarton School in New Jersey.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news