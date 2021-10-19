Wisconsin is visit No. 1 for 2023 ATH Briggs Bartosh
Wisconsin was the first school to host Briggs Bartosh, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete from Park Hill South High School in Missouri.
The 2023 standout was on campus for the Badgers' win over Army on Saturday evening at Camp Randall Stadium.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news