The trip from Ohio to Wisconsin was well worth it this weekend for Markus Allen, who picked up an offer from UW during the Badgers' junior day on Sunday.

"The visit went very well," Allen told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin was showing love and interest from the start of the junior day to the end. We were able to talk to players about the campus and about what it’s like to be a Wisconsin football player here in Madison."

