Wisconsin Hot 11: Badgers who stood out during fall camp open practice

Fall camp concludes for No. 12 Wisconsin this week, and the Badgers will begin preparation for the No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions for a Sept. 4 showdown. However, quite a few players stood out during the eight open practices reporters watched. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down who impressed in August.

NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON

This was Keeanu Benton in 2019. Could he wreak havoc in opponents' backfield once again this season? (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Benton's asserted his presence at practices with his play and ability to get in the backfield, to create pressure, and even showed off the some fun with teammates. Nick Herbig told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week that Benton is "a menace to society" and "he's bringing bad intentions every time he puts that chin strap on." The sophomore outside linebacker recalled a fall camp practice where he and the defense were having a bad practice, and then Benton proceeded to register three tackles for loss in a row. Both Benton and redshirt senior defensive end Matt Henningsen looked sharp during the open practices this month. If they can get fill their gap and penetrate into the backfield as seen this fall camp, Wisconsin can boast a defense that can put pressure on opposing offenses from all three levels. Check in with BadgerBlitz.com this upcoming weekend for a feature on Benton, the changes he has made to his routine, and his attitude heading into his junior season.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NICK HERBIG

Speaking of Herbig, the second-year 'backer impressed with his ability to get off the edge and into the backfield during the open sessions. Granted, Wisconsin's offensive tackle numbers dwindled during those camp practices with projected left tackle Tyler Beach not participating in any of the 11-on-11 periods and Logan Bruss, Logan Brown and Tanor Bortolini all missing some time as well. That being said, Herbig -- who registered just one sack but tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (six) last season -- disrupted the offense in August. "I know that was definitely a big focus for me and our room has a whole, the outside linebacker room, just be more more of a playmaker and more of a disruptive pass rusher," Herbig told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "You know, whether that's getting sacks or just interfering the passer, so I think we did a great job so far this camp of doing our best to get pressure on the quarterback."

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

A common theme for Chenal during most of the fall camp open practices emerged as someone who would make plays in the backfield. Chenal starting all seven games last season and finished tied for first in tackles for loss (six), led the team in sacks (three) and held second on the defense in tackles (46). One can debate calling 2021 a "breakout" year given what he did last season in his first year as a starter, but his development has continued going through fall camp. Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal said on the latest BadgerBlitz.com podcast that he would "be stunned" if the 6-foot-2, 261-pound 'backer registered less than 10 sacks this season. "I would say a big thing is last year, kind of like I was seeing the space, and I kind of waited and sometimes made the play," Chenal said on Aug.20, "but I kind of see the progression of where the space is there and now I'm taking it. Just that continual build of confidence where a space is open, and I'm like, you know what, I'm gonna make a play. I know this is my fit, I'm gonna hit it. "It's just trusting myself, trusting my coaches, what they're telling me, being able to read the line better in the pass, so that's definitely helped a lot."

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER SPENCER LYTLE

Spencer Lytle stayed healthy during fall camp, and both he and Herbig stood out as outside linebackers who pressured off the edge. He worked in as the second duo up at the position with C.J. Goetz, and it appears he has that opportunity to work in the rotation for game-ready reps in Bobby April III's room. The redshirt sophomore told BadgerBlitz.com last week that he is "really just trusting the process." "Doing what the coaches have been saying, trusting the offseason work, doing the extra work with the guys -- with Nick, Noah [Burks], 'DP' [Darryl Peterson] -- on and off the field. Just really been working well as a group, and it's kind of been helping everybody contribute and go up."

DEFENSIVE END RODAS JOHNSON

Both Herbig and Benton mentioned Rodas Johnson, the third-year defensive end, as a player that stood out during fall camp. "I would definitely say Rodas of course, because he runs to the ball like no other, especially as a d-lineman," Benton said on Monday. "He's a quick guy, you know, and his aggressiveness, like sometimes he can get down and tired a little bit, but once you get that energy, he's gone. like nobody can stop him. Johnson, a former four-star recruit, worked as predominantly the second end duo up alongside redshirt freshman James Thompson, Jr., and if the two hold up in their assignments, the line would be bolstered with a two-deep of game-ready Badgers. "[Johnson] really improved his game -- his get off, footwork, better at stopping the run -- and I think he's just playing more confident and faster than he did last year," Herbig said. "You know, he's more confident in himself and his abilities, and I think if he sticks to it, he's going to be a heck of a player."

CENTER JOE TIPPMANN

So much discussion on defense, let's talk about a few offensive standouts from fall camp. I believe it can start with someone like Joe Tippmann. The third-year lineman started open practices as the No. 2 center behind Kayden Lyles, then came on to receive first-team reps starting on Aug. 14. The other four open session seen by reporters thereafter, Tippmann held on to those initial first-team reps. The ascension of the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman, after recovering from labrum surgery last season that held him out of the majority of on-field spring activities asides from snapping, has been a story of the camp. "I think he's done a wonderful job, him and Kayden Lyles," running back Isaac Guerendo said earlier this week "But in the spring, he also was battling injuries and stuff, too, so him being able to get back and get some snaps and just seeing him develop has been awesome. Running behind him, I love doing it."

WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Kendric Pryor showed chemistry with quarterback Graham Mertz throughout the open practices, as the sixth-year wide out reeled in many receptions from Wisconsin's QB1 this month. That included a tremendous, acrobatic, one-handed catch in the back of the end zone during a red zone skeleton period on Aug. 13. It should be interesting how his performance this camp translates to his final year as a Badger, especially with expectations high for a more efficient offense than 2020's that will be predicated upon his output.

WIDE RECEIVER CHIMERE DIKE

Dike needed to step up last season with injuries to Pryor and Danny Davis costing the duo a combined nine games. From spring ball to now, the Waukesha (WI) North product continued to display the ability to get open and reel in passes. The second-year wide out discussed with BadgerBlitz.com earlier this month about how he has made strides with his consistency. "That's one thing that I really focused on coming to this year, and I just want to be more consistent," Dike said. "I felt like I could play at this level, but I needed to do it -- being consistent is the key really. Just really trying to, every single play, execute my job and help my team."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

SAFETY JOHN TORCHIO

Wisconsin will likely trot out Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson at the starting safety spots, but John Torchio became a pass breakup machine during Wisconsin's fall camp. He also recorded an unofficial, "would-be" pick-six on a Chase Wolf throw in a 11-on-11 drive during Wisconsin's Aug. 14 practice. "We know 'Torch.' We know he's going to be a jewelry thief," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com on Aug. 13. "We know he's going to make plays."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

CORNERBACK AMAUN WILLIAMS

There is considerable depth at cornerback with a handful of Badgers boasting starting experience; however, Amaun Williams flashed at times in the secondary with some big plays. During Wisconsin's sixth fall camp practice, Williams registered a pass breakup on a Danny Vanden Boom pass, recorded a would-be tackle for loss on a Julius Davis run, and then picked off a Chase Wolf throw during a red zone skelley period. Williams also recorded an interception off Vanden Boom on Aug. 18.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER DARRYL PETERSON

Interest piqued during the first full practice reporters were allowed to cover when Darryl Peterson, a true freshman, received some reps with Herbig as a duo. Throughout the course of other open sessions, the Ohio native worked in with Lytle and Izayah Green-May as well, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes. With others in Bobby April III's room ahead of Peterson, it will be interesting to see if the former four-star prospect can find the field early. "No. 1, you see he understood his job, right?" Leonhard said on Aug. 14 when asked about what he has seen from Peterson to put himself in position to receive those snaps. "He was able to play his responsibilities and get to the physical part of the game really fast, and he moved up quickly because of that. And now he's getting in there with those older groups with a bigger menu of what we asked. Just has to continue to push the mental side of the game, because physically, he's got a great motor and is very physical, uses his hands well. "So love the way he started. He's got a long way to go to be impactful this season, but he's off to a great start." The true freshman received praise from Herbig earlier this week "You know, DP's a heck of a player man, and I tell him that every day that we're on the field that he's special," Herbig said. "I think right now, he just needs to get in the playbook, learn the techniques, and I think once he gets that all down he's going to be a monster and he's gonna be scary."

HONORABLE MENTION