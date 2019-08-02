MADISON - -Fall camp practice No. 2 concluded for the Wisconsin Badgers early Friday afternoon. Though media were not allowed to watch this session taking place on the north field outside of Camp Randall Stadium, head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters afterwards.

Depth on running back at this point:

“This point, I like it. I think that certainly we’ve got some guys that we’re excited about but the camp’s big for them. You got two examples of two very different types. Bradrick [Shaw], can he get back to what he’s been. Nakia [Watson], excited about him. This is now his second go-around - can he give us something? Brady Schipper’s done some good things. I like the group. Obviously when you start with Jonathan [Taylor] and ‘Grosh’ [Garrett Groshek] - two guys who have played a lot of football - that part’s good.”

What Chryst expects redshirt junior running back Garrett Groshek to contribute on the field and in the locker room:

“On the field, I think it’s to be determined. We know what he has done and is capable of, and certainly had enough down and distance snaps, too. Last year when Taiwan [Deal] was healthy and was going, he got a bunch, so there was a way to kind of make it go. Certainly, he’s got to be and is capable of, and I think is an all-down back.

“In the locker room, he’s got a ton of respect. I think people appreciate the way he goes about his business and cares about this team. When I say that, he cares about his teammates. No question, he’s one of our leaders and I think he’s a leader because he does things the right way and guys respect him.”

Approach on punt return game this fall and what Chryst needs to see there:

“Well I think that really, we’ve got to find a way to be more productive. That is a long play in football, and we got to - I think it’s going to start with, certainly we got returns and Jack [Dunn] has done it. Really in all of your positions, you want to create competition and find more than one. Then, I think the big part of it falls on the other 10. We’ve got to give them a chance. We got to get it started. A good punt returner, you got to be able to start it for him, and he’s got to make something happen with it. I think the whole unit has got areas [for] a lot of room for growth, and we got to grow in this camp.”

On Matt Henningsen and what specifically Chryst saw that changed or got better with the redshirt sophomore defensive end:

“I don’t know that it’s anything that’s changed, and I don’t think ‘Henny’s’ changed other than I do think it’s a natural growth. But he’s done it so I think there’s probably some confidence with that. Certainly the way that he approaches each day is noticed. It’s noticed by players, and it’s noticed by results on the field and in the weight room. I don’t know if he’s changed as much as he’s growing and guys certainly take note of that. Again, he’ll do anything for this team and he works his tail off. He’s fun to be around, and guys appreciate that.”

With injuries last season on the defensive line, if Chryst knew what Henningsen would be able to give the team at beginning of the year:

“I don’t think that as a coach you ever really know. We did know that he had a good spring. We did know that his progress was at a pretty good pace, but you never know. Then you talk about the season and the grind of a season and kind of the ups and downs of it, and even just the durability throughout the season. You probably have an idea, but I don’t think you know until you go through it and I think that’s what’s been impressive about him.”

On depth at nose tackle and if true freshman Keeanu Benton could receive opportunities:

“Yeah, and I think d-line there’s some similarities to offensive line. You got to find a way to get your best players on the field. Garrett Rand is one that is playing end but should we need him, he is capable of doing it. We did that with Conor Sheehy. So I think in camp you got to kind of see what is the development of Bryson [Williams] and the group behind him, and then kind of how are things playing out at the end spot. In that way, in my mind, there are some similarities to o-line. You better get your good players in position to play, but Keeanu is one of them certainly right now.”

On Seth Currens working with the tight ends and what qualities Chryst saw in the redshirt junior to try the position:

“Our depth at tight end isn’t deep, and yet we got some young guys that add to that depth, and kind of where he was at trying to find a home for him.”