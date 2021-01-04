Notre Dame has added another quarterback to its room for the 2021 season in the form of a graduate transfer. Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan will suit up for the Fighting Irish in the fall, giving Notre Dame a veteran presence to compete for the starting position with Ian Book heading to the next level. Coan played in 25 games and started 18 contests for Wisconsin from 2017-19, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He compiled a 12-6 record as a starter. The 6-3, 221-pounder had high expectations heading into the 2020 season, being named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, but did not play after suffering a foot injury during fall camp and undergoing surgery at the beginning of October. He was available for the Badgers’ final three games of the season, but did not see any action.

Coan adds a veteran presence to what was an inexperienced Notre Dame quarterback room. (AP)