After taking all five official visits in the spring, tight end Cam Large has seen enough. The Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School star has announced his commitment to Wisconsin .

“I think I really connected well with all the coaches and players,” Large said. “I met a lot of the players that are committed there when I was up there on my official visit. I had a really great time and it felt like family from the first time I stepped on campus. When I came back from my official visit I kind of knew because it felt like no other place. They have a really winning culture over there and the people are second to none. I enjoyed getting to know all the coaches and players through my recruiting process and this just felt like home.

“The first person I ever went there with was Graham Mertz,” he said. “He was my host during my unofficial visit in March and I know that he had only been enrolled for about a month or so. We were talking about how when you have options to go to a lot of places there are huge expectations of winning and everything is all about national championship or bust. We want to bring that to somewhere else where that has never really happened before. Wisconsin deserves to have that kind of reputation.

“They utilize the tight end unlike any other team in the country,” said Large. “They live in 12 personnel (packages) and they’re one of the only teams in the country that still uses 13 personnel (packages) so I’d be getting on the field a lot and getting a lot of experience. I wouldn’t have to wait to show what I can do on the field.

“I think I really bonded well with the coaches because they always emphasized how great a fit I am there as a person as well as a football player,” he said. “They really leaned on that and I think they are right. All the people that I met there I get along with really well.

“I think my frame can handle a little more weight and I’ll still keep my same athleticism or get more athletic once I get into the college strength program,” Large said. “I’m really excited to have a strength coach with me all the time that can provide guidance in the weight room. It’s going to be really great to get rid of my weaknesses and just get better.

“There are a few guys that we’re trying to get right now,” he said. “Kaden Johnson is one guy we are working on hard and we’re still looking for our banner running back in the class. I think Kevontre Bradford is one of the top guys we are looking at and he can do a lot in our system. That would be great for us.”