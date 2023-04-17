"We dropped a couple games and then I came back and I was expecting to kind of pick up where I left off - just kind of killing it. And that didn't happen," Wahl told BadgerBlitz.com. "Things kind of were up and down for the rest of the regular season from there. We'd win a game, lose a game and couldn't get anything going too much. Then at the end there, I feel like we said we've got nothing to lose, let's just go out there and hoop and then you saw the results. We were able to string a few games together."

The Badgers would hang on for a three-point win and improve to 11-2 on the season. But from there, Wahl would miss three games, Max Klesmit would be out multiple contests and UW couldn't put together any sort of consistency on its way to a 6-11 close to the regular season.

The up and down year ended in disappointing fashion with a 56-54 loss to North Texas in the semifinals of the NIT. Wisconsin scored just 13 points in the second half and saw North Texas overcome a 12-point halftime deficit.

"I kind of had an idea but my focus throughout the season was to just focus on the team and what we were doing, so I didn't really give it too much thought," Wahl said of how he felt coming into the season. "I didn't really spend my nights staying up thinking, 'oh, am I going to leave or am I going to stay here?' When the season ended, I just kind of reevaluated everything and kind of looked back at how the year went and I made a decision based off of that."

Wahl stepped away from basketball for some time and talked things through before he decided Madison is where he "wanted to be."

"I don't think I was really leaning towards anything," the senior forward said of his mindset after the season. "I came into it with an open mind. After we lost that last game, I was able to get my mind away from basketball for a bit. Then I just had a good support system that I was able to talk things through with my family and talk about the different options. At the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be. I want to spend another year in the city that I love and the program that I love that's given me so many great memories."

Being a part of a pair of Big Ten regular season title teams in his freshman and junior years, Wahl knows what it's like to be a part of winning years in Madison.

"Looking back at that and especially how the season went, we didn't get where we wanted to go and that's the NCAA Tournament and making a run for the Big Ten championship," Wahl said. "We just ended a few possessions and that did leave a little sour taste in your mouth. But at the same time, it's a good thing. Where I feel like we were right there in a lot of games that didn't really go our way and we're really not losing a whole lot. We're losing Jordan (Davis) and that's pretty much it from the rotation. We're going to add some key pieces, so the excitement of that is also what brought me back.

"I've been around for two Big Ten championships, so I know how great this place can be when we're winning games and just how fun it is to be a student athlete at the university, and especially a basketball player. When things are going good, I feel like nothing really beats that, you want to be a Wisconsin basketball player."

Wahl is coming off a year in which he averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His announcement kicked off what's been a promising offseason for Greg Gard. His program returns every player in its rotation outside of Jordan Davis and has added depth with commitments from transfer guards AJ Storr (St. Johns) and Noah Reynolds (Wyoming). The Badgers will also welcome three forwards onto campus in the summer with the addition of freshmen Nolan Winter, Gus Yalden and John Blackwell.

"Every year our goal is to win the Big Ten and make a deep run in the tournament and make it to the Final Four, and I feel like that's just what we can do," Wahl said. "There's nothing really out of reach. I feel like with the guys we have coming back in this locker room - give them an offseason of weight lifting, getting some experience in the past year and just have an offseason of work, I feel like we have so many different ways where we can get so much better. It wasn't really a lack of talent or anything that held us back. We were just a few possessions short of making it to the NCAA Tournament, and so I feel like that's a good thing. We really weren't out of that many games - there were maybe a couple that we got blown out."

With this last season's team, the group lacked experience up and down the rotation with the exception of the top three returners in Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl. With Wahl back, he believes the experiences for the players will make a major difference.

"You see the teams throughout the country that have a lot of experience and have a lot of older guys," he said. "This last year, except for me, it was a lot of players' first or second years playing with the way we do things. So I just think that it shows how good we can be with guys have one or two years of experience in the program and now it'll be two or three years and I feel like that's a huge difference."