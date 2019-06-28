Last Friday, 2020 defensive tackle Dane Middlebrook visited Wisconsin for the third time during his recruiting process. This time, however, he participated in this first of two camps that weekend.

“Overall I felt like I got something out of that camp," Middlebrook told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday evening. "Even though I was a good football player, there are always things to build on and learn so I can be ready for the season. The campus was great and the camp overall was awesome, in my opinion.”

What made it awesome? Well, it started with the people around him.

“The interaction, the campus, the weather down there," Middlebrook said. "When I first arrived up there, people automatically started helping me, started trying to get me to camp. Just the people there.”