“I’m here to come back to school here and to go to practice with my teammates.” Those words came from Quintez Cephus at a Monday afternoon press conference outside the Madison Municipal Building, mere hours after receiving official word that UW-Madison reinstated him as a student, "effective immediately." Minutes after the press conference, Wisconsin's athletic department followed up with a statement of their own, announcing that Cephus rejoined the football program while UW works "through eligibility issues before he can participate in a game." Cephus now finds himself back on the team less than a month after being found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault and about a year after taking a leaving of absence from the team before charges were filed against him that ultimately led him to be suspended by the athletic department. What impact could Cephus make this season if cleared to play? The receiver believes he can help this team if he can indeed suit up for the Badgers during the 2019 season. “I’m ready to win football games and start back getting my education and I expect to do it at a very high level," Cephus said on Monday.

Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)

PAST WORK

Playing during his first two seasons at UW -- which included 23 games with 13 starts -- Cephus reeled in 34 passes for 595 yards with six touchdowns. During his sophomore campaign in 2017, Cephus showcased a potential to be the top wide receiver on the roster. Despite missing the final five contests of the season due to a leg injury suffered on the road at Indiana, he still caught 30 passes for 501 yards. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior averaged 16.7 yards per catch and led the team in touchdowns with six. That included three games where he caught four or more passes: Purdue (five catches for 100 yards with a touchdown), Northwestern (four catches for 99 yards) and Nebraska (four catches for 68 yards with a receiving touchdown). Cephus also became an effective blocker in his first two years, highlighted by a key block on Corey Clement's touchdown run in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State.

CURRENT STATE OF WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor with position coach Ted Gilmore (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

In the eyes of head coach Paul Chryst, five Wisconsin wide receivers "have clearly had the best camp." That included senior A.J. Taylor, junior Danny Davis, redshirt juniors Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz. Last season, Taylor, Davis and Pryor contributed 95 of the team's 179 total receptions, along with 11 receiving touchdowns. Before a left leg injury left Davis in a boot during last Friday's practice, Chryst thought the junior wide out "hand been playing well." "We didn't get a lot of spring, and I've loved his approach," Chryst said on Aug. 16. "I really thought that Danny, but 'KP' [Kendric Pryor], A.J. [Taylor], I thought they were attacking it, and I thought it helped kind of raise up 'Krum' [Adam Krumholz] and Jack Dunn." The two walk-ons were frequent targets for Wisconsin's quarterbacks this fall camp, especially Dunn, who really shined in making some noteworthy catches. Behind those five comes sophomore Aron Cruickshank, who has made several highlights during fall camp. However, Chryst not initially mentioning Cruickshank in the first group of aforementioned receivers seems significant. When asked if any of the younger receivers have stepped forward consistently, Chryst stated he didn't think so. "Hope is not a method, and I think we've had some young ones flash, but doing it consistently, I haven't seen that yet," Chryst said.

WHAT TO CONSIDER IN THE PRESENT