How Quintez Cephus could impact Wisconsin's offense in 2019
“I’m here to come back to school here and to go to practice with my teammates.”
Those words came from Quintez Cephus at a Monday afternoon press conference outside the Madison Municipal Building, mere hours after receiving official word that UW-Madison reinstated him as a student, "effective immediately."
Minutes after the press conference, Wisconsin's athletic department followed up with a statement of their own, announcing that Cephus rejoined the football program while UW works "through eligibility issues before he can participate in a game."
Cephus now finds himself back on the team less than a month after being found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault and about a year after taking a leaving of absence from the team before charges were filed against him that ultimately led him to be suspended by the athletic department.
What impact could Cephus make this season if cleared to play? The receiver believes he can help this team if he can indeed suit up for the Badgers during the 2019 season.
“I’m ready to win football games and start back getting my education and I expect to do it at a very high level," Cephus said on Monday.
PAST WORK
Playing during his first two seasons at UW -- which included 23 games with 13 starts -- Cephus reeled in 34 passes for 595 yards with six touchdowns.
During his sophomore campaign in 2017, Cephus showcased a potential to be the top wide receiver on the roster. Despite missing the final five contests of the season due to a leg injury suffered on the road at Indiana, he still caught 30 passes for 501 yards. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior averaged 16.7 yards per catch and led the team in touchdowns with six.
That included three games where he caught four or more passes: Purdue (five catches for 100 yards with a touchdown), Northwestern (four catches for 99 yards) and Nebraska (four catches for 68 yards with a receiving touchdown).
Cephus also became an effective blocker in his first two years, highlighted by a key block on Corey Clement's touchdown run in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State.
CURRENT STATE OF WIDE RECEIVERS
In the eyes of head coach Paul Chryst, five Wisconsin wide receivers "have clearly had the best camp." That included senior A.J. Taylor, junior Danny Davis, redshirt juniors Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz.
Last season, Taylor, Davis and Pryor contributed 95 of the team's 179 total receptions, along with 11 receiving touchdowns. Before a left leg injury left Davis in a boot during last Friday's practice, Chryst thought the junior wide out "hand been playing well."
"We didn't get a lot of spring, and I've loved his approach," Chryst said on Aug. 16. "I really thought that Danny, but 'KP' [Kendric Pryor], A.J. [Taylor], I thought they were attacking it, and I thought it helped kind of raise up 'Krum' [Adam Krumholz] and Jack Dunn."
The two walk-ons were frequent targets for Wisconsin's quarterbacks this fall camp, especially Dunn, who really shined in making some noteworthy catches.
Behind those five comes sophomore Aron Cruickshank, who has made several highlights during fall camp. However, Chryst not initially mentioning Cruickshank in the first group of aforementioned receivers seems significant. When asked if any of the younger receivers have stepped forward consistently, Chryst stated he didn't think so.
"Hope is not a method, and I think we've had some young ones flash, but doing it consistently, I haven't seen that yet," Chryst said.
WHAT TO CONSIDER IN THE PRESENT
If Cephus returns and can play at a level similar to that sophomore season before suffering the injury against the Hoosiers, he would undoubtedly serve as another critical weapon Wisconsin could use in the passing game. That, in turn, could alleviate pressure on the Badgers' rushing game with junior Jonathan Taylor and an offensive line looking to rebuild and gel together during fall camp.
Despite the current eligibility issues, Cephus acknowledged during that press conference that he anticipates playing in 2019 -- and though he has not played a college football game for nearly two years, Cephus believes he would be able to help this team if he can play.
During an Aug. 12 press conference, one of Cephus' attorneys, Stephen Meyer, stated that Cephus "is ready to play" and "has stayed in condition." Following the wide receiver's Instagram account, there have been videos of him training.
With Cephus not being with the team during summer conditioning, however, it's worth watching how long it takes him to get into "football shape." On top of that, the main quarterback he caught passes from in 2017, Alex Hornibrook, regressed last season while dealing with symptoms from a head injury. He eventually transferred to Florida State this past winter.
However, the talent in the quarterback room as a whole may be the most promising as seen in some time. Junior Jack Coan has received the most first-team reps during fall camp and performed well in consistently leading the starting offense. Coan showed an accuracy and ability to stretch the field against Wisconsin's defensive units in the open practices seen in the past two weeks.
Behind him, redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and freshman Graham Mertz both showed flashes of potential in open practices with their playmaking abilities.
Working on timing with the quarterbacks will be critical as well in creating better rapport and chemistry for UW's aerial attack. It should be noted that Coan, Danny Vanden Boom and Wolf all were previously on Wisconsin's roster at some point before Cephus was suspended from the team last August.
During this summer, however, Wisconsin's quarterbacks and wide receivers worked together on routes, while the wide outs themselves also performed drills designed to help get off the line of the scrimmage and with their releases. Mertz explained the extra work took place almost every other day during the week, with the weekends off to recover.
“We had the whole group out here pretty much every other day," Mertz said on July 31 just a day before fall camp practices began. "All four quarterbacks, every receiver. We were getting after it.”
Pryor mentioned during Wisconsin's media day that he believed it was their best summer yet and hoped the extra work would help alter the perspective of Wisconsin from being known just for its running backs.
When talking with Pryor on Aug. 7 less than a week into fall camp practices, he had "definitely seen that pay off."
"Just kind of the way we started with the first couple days that's clicking on the cylinders," he said. "Not the quarterbacks worrying about, 'Oh, where are they going to come out at?' Just things like that so I think all the summer work that we had put in kind of helped us, paid off through the start of camp."
If Cephus returns and finds a similar rapport, the wide receivers and tight end Jake Ferguson could bolster Wisconsin's offense through the air.