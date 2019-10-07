*What were some of the things that typified meetings between Wisconsin and Michigan State when Chryst was offensive coordinator?

“You knew you were in for a heck of a ball game. Obviously a ton of respect for Coach [Mark] Dantonio and not just what he’s done program wise, but how they play football. You knew it was going to be a physical game. You knew you had to be tough. You knew that every phase -- I remember that, when you said you played a lot of games when I was offensive coordinator and kind of looking at their defense -- but you kind of knew it from just being around the game. Special teams mattered a ton. Offense, defense both were physical, and you had to earn everything you got, and still have a ton of respect for Coach and what he’s done. Obviously, good football players and good schemes. You know you’re facing that when you go up against them.”

*On inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad and what he’s brought to the position group:

“Well, I’ve always been impressed with Bob as the coach that he is. He knows and he’ll study it and he willl keep working on what do you need to do to play the position well, and then he will drill it and will be relentless in those coaching points. It’s been fun since he’s been back doing that, he’s had a number of different types of player, and like you said now only in ages but just even in playing style. A guy that knows the game, loves the game, loves coaching, so I think that it’s been fun to see the players and kind of how they’ve been able to allow themselves to be coached. Every detail will be coached, and it’s been good.”

*What’s contributed into getting the defense into third-and-longs and getting off the field in those situations?

“Certainly there’s been a good plan, and a plan I think that’s favorable to our guys. Understanding who our players are, and they’re believing in it. Our players know it, and they believe in it, which allows you to cut it loose. That’s what’s also fun about seeing it. You know you’re going to tested each week differently, especially as you get going, you see the film. ‘OK this is how we’re going to attack them,’ and you have to kind of rise up to those challenges. Right now, it’s a group [that] a lot of guys are contributing to it. I think it’s led by a group, a couple of guys, that are playing at a real high level. Good senior leadership, and we got some other guys that have played a lot of football. We still love and appreciate what they’ve done, and we can still take steps going forward. Like I said, we know we’re going to be tested a whole lot more, and we’ve got to rise up to that.”

*Is Kendric Pryor a guy that at some point you can get the ball to more in key situations?

“Yeah, and that’s why we feel confident with him. We do have more depth there and yet we all know it, you’re going to need everyone. When do they come? You don’t know, but absolutely he’s a guy that’s proven that he can make plays and make plays consistently. I’m confident that it’ll come. I don’t know when. It’s one of those, but for us to be our best, we need him to be at his best. I do know there is confidence in him, and you see it. Absolutely, he’s a guy that needs to contribute for us.”

*What are the advantages of having Zach Hintze for kickoff duties with his frequent touchbacks, and how do you explain his consistency?

“No doubt, he’s been really good. It’s a weapon at times, and he’s done it in some certain circumstances. As you keep going, it seems like each week the returns get better and better. I don’t know if that’s just the way we think about it as coaches, but those are chances for big plays. When you get those touchbacks, those are big. Yet again what you’re talking about everything else, you never want to take those for granted, and I don’t think we do. He’s done a real good job, really good job, and that’s the challenge that he faces. The opportunity, can you keep doing that? But there’s no doubt that it’s good to have him. We’ve been fortunate with it, and just got to keep it going.”

*On Cormac Sampson taking a different role at tight end:

“It’s been fun to see Cormac’s growth and development. I think he’s starting to -- not gain confidence, I think he was confident going in -- but when you do it in games, that helps your growth. I think, therefore, it does give you maybe a different type of confidence. Yet like I’ve been saying and will continue to, we’re going to be tested differently. He’ll be tested -- you’re not in those same situations -- but I’ve loved the approach that he’s had. He’ll do anything for this team, and I think that he’s certainly in a role that is a good role for him and a good role for us. It’s been important. We’ve had a few games there where we weren’t real deep at that position, and I think he gives us something. It’s been helpful to the offense certainly.”