MADISON -- Starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson were ejected on the same third-quarter drive last weekend in the Badgers' win over Michigan, forcing them to miss the first 30 minutes of UW's Big Ten West contest against Northwestern on Saturday. However, once the defensive back duo was able to return starting in the third quarter, Burrell and Pearson made a significant impact in UW's 24-15 win over the Wildcats on Saturday. It appears the two were ready to go once halftime hit. “They were like, everyone was screaming, ‘We’re back!’ Stuff like that," Baun said. "They were definitely excited, and then they brought some juice, too.”

Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell forcing a key fumble in the Badgers' win over Northwestern. (Darren Lee Photography)

According to Burrell, the two "were in the lounge just watching it" prior to making their respective returns to the field. "We were on our phones a little bit," Burrell said. "Just watching the game, really, relaxing. Making sure we were hydrated enough. In the second quarter, we went up to McClain [Center], tried to do a couple of runs, couple of breaks here and there.”

Burrell tallied four tackles and one pass breakup. The biggest play the redshirt junior made came from a key sack on Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson in the third quarter that resulted in Wisconsin's second touchdown of the game. “It was just a field blitz coming from the nickel [back], but it was too far so I had to trade it off to me, so it was really a nickel's play," Burrell explained about the sack and forced fumble after the game. "Then, everything else, if the cards play right, that’s the results that’s supposed to happen, so it went well.” After Burrell hit Johnson and the ball trickled into the end zone, defensive end Matt Henningsen fell on the ball for the score. “I hit his blind spot. I didn’t even see where the ball was," Burrell said. "I thought he was going to let go of it. It would have been terrible if he had a forward pass and it was just an incomplete [pass], so I’m glad it went backwards, and it was a result of a touchdown.”

Though only being credited with one tackle in the win, Pearson leveled Johnson in the fourth quarter during a blitz that forced the signal caller out of the game. The redshirt freshman was also credited with a pass breakup. The two safeties left a similar imprint on the game, but perhaps not to the degree former Badger Jack Cichy had while in the 2015 Holiday Bowl against USC. Cichy, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, registered three sacks on three consecutive plays after missing the first half of that game due to a targeting penalty assessed in a win against Minnesota that year. “I kept telling them they’re going to have fresh legs, so go ahead and make a play like Jack," inside linebacker Chris Orr said. "I don’t know if y’all remember that in 2015, 'Three Sack Jack' had fresh legs. I was like, ‘Boy, you just go for everything. Everybody else is tired. You’re not, so go ahead and make a play.'"

COLLIN WILDER, JOHN TORCHIO RECEIVE FIRST STARTS OF THEIR CAREER

